Ian Machado Garry slams ‘absolute coward’ Colby Covington for accepting Joaquin Buckley fight at UFC Tampa

Ian Machado Garry has hit out at Colby Covington for accepting a fight against Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa.

For the longest time, Ian Machado Garry has made one thing crystal clear: he wants to fight Colby Covington. It’s never been any kind of big secret and if anything, he’s been telling the world ever since he stepped foot in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. With that being said, Colby has never seemed overly interested in making that happen.

Recently, Machado Garry was booked to take on Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa. However, he has since been moved up to UFC 310 to battle Shavkat Rakhmonov. As a result of that, Covington decided to take the opportunity to face Buckley himself.

In a recent interview, the Irishman has asked how he feels about this turn of events.