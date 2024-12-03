Ian Machado Garry slams ‘absolute coward’ Colby Covington for accepting Joaquin Buckley fight at UFC Tampa

By Harry Kettle - December 3, 2024

Ian Machado Garry has hit out at Colby Covington for accepting a fight against Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa.

Ian Machado Garry and Colby Covington

For the longest time, Ian Machado Garry has made one thing crystal clear: he wants to fight Colby Covington. It’s never been any kind of big secret and if anything, he’s been telling the world ever since he stepped foot in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. With that being said, Colby has never seemed overly interested in making that happen.

RELATED: Colby Covington replaces Ian Machado Garry to face Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa

Recently, Machado Garry was booked to take on Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa. However, he has since been moved up to UFC 310 to battle Shavkat Rakhmonov. As a result of that, Covington decided to take the opportunity to face Buckley himself.

In a recent interview, the Irishman has asked how he feels about this turn of events.

Machado Garry goes after Covington

“I was seething,” Machado Garry said Monday on “The Ariel Helwani Show.” “How do you think I feel? Because I’ve been screaming and shouting about fighting that man from the rafters. This man’s made videos about me, my wife, my kids – talking about all this sh*t. And here’s this man avoiding me like the plague, and then the second I book in against the scariest man in the division, he’s like, ‘Oh, I’ll fight in Florida.’

“It just proves, it just shows that he’s a coward, that he wants nothing to do with me. The truth is I already know I’ve beaten him. I know I’ve already mentally beaten him. He’s weak. He’s an absolute coward, and I believe he’s going to go out there and get absolutely steamrolled by Joaquin Buckley. I think Buckley starches him.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Who would win this fight? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington Ian Garry Joaquin Buckley UFC

Related

Igor Severino

Igor Severino books MMA return after serving suspension for biting opponent in UFC

Harry Kettle - December 3, 2024
Jorge Masvidal
UFC

Jorge Masvidal reveals his UFC return is set for April in Miami: "I will be back!"

Josh Evanoff - December 2, 2024

Former UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal intends to return to the octagon in April.

Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Ian Machado Garry discusses hopes for double champion status ahead of UFC 310 return: "I'm not afraid of any man"

Josh Evanoff - December 2, 2024

Ian Machado Garry believes his fight at UFC 310 this Saturday is the start of not one, but two championship runs.

Joe Rogan, Mike Rowe, Sean Strickland, UFC
Sean Strickland

Joe Rogan shares examples of "artistic" fighters in boxing and MMA: "If you watch it, it’s beautiful"

BJ Penn Staff - December 2, 2024

Like many fight fans, Joe Rogan believes there is real artistry in the martial arts.

Jon Jones Ciryl Gane
UFC

Ciryl Gane opens up on infamous UFC 285 loss to Jon Jones: 'I don't recognize myself there'

Fernando Quiles - December 2, 2024

Ciryl Gane has taken a moment to reflect on his infamous title fight with Jon Jones.

Jim Miller Donald Cerrone

Jim Miller not a fan of Donald Cerrone's comeback plans following admitted steroid use: 'I'm not super into it'

Fernando Quiles - December 2, 2024
Kamaru Usman
UFC

Kamaru Usman goes off on fans claiming he ducked Shavkat Rakhmonov: 'Shut your mouth'

Fernando Quiles - December 2, 2024

Kamaru Usman is not happy with those saying he ducked a UFC 310 matchup with Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Kai Asakura, UFC 310, Mikuru Asakura, Alexandre Pantoja, MMA
Kai Asakura

UFC 310 title challenger had first fight against his own brother: “He was really trying to kill me”

BJ Penn Staff - December 1, 2024

Technically speaking, UFC 310 headliner Kai Asakura had his first fight in 2012, when he submitted Tomoya Suzuki. If you ask the man himself, however, he’ll tell you his first fight came earlier than that, when he took on his own brother, Mikuru.

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry
Joaquin Buckley

Surging UFC contender makes shocking prediction for Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry

Fernando Quiles - December 1, 2024

One top UFC welterweight contender believes Ian Machado Garry will get the job done against Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Kayla Harrison
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison won't be calling out Amanda Nunes just yet: 'I have great respect for everything she’s accomplished'

Fernando Quiles - December 1, 2024

Kayla Harrison won’t be calling for a showdown with Amanda Nunes just yet.