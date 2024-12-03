Ian Machado Garry slams ‘absolute coward’ Colby Covington for accepting Joaquin Buckley fight at UFC Tampa
Ian Machado Garry has hit out at Colby Covington for accepting a fight against Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa.
For the longest time, Ian Machado Garry has made one thing crystal clear: he wants to fight Colby Covington. It’s never been any kind of big secret and if anything, he’s been telling the world ever since he stepped foot in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. With that being said, Colby has never seemed overly interested in making that happen.
RELATED: Colby Covington replaces Ian Machado Garry to face Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa
Recently, Machado Garry was booked to take on Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa. However, he has since been moved up to UFC 310 to battle Shavkat Rakhmonov. As a result of that, Covington decided to take the opportunity to face Buckley himself.
In a recent interview, the Irishman has asked how he feels about this turn of events.
Machado Garry goes after Covington
“I was seething,” Machado Garry said Monday on “The Ariel Helwani Show.” “How do you think I feel? Because I’ve been screaming and shouting about fighting that man from the rafters. This man’s made videos about me, my wife, my kids – talking about all this sh*t. And here’s this man avoiding me like the plague, and then the second I book in against the scariest man in the division, he’s like, ‘Oh, I’ll fight in Florida.’
“It just proves, it just shows that he’s a coward, that he wants nothing to do with me. The truth is I already know I’ve beaten him. I know I’ve already mentally beaten him. He’s weak. He’s an absolute coward, and I believe he’s going to go out there and get absolutely steamrolled by Joaquin Buckley. I think Buckley starches him.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Who would win this fight? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!