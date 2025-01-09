Gilbert Burns shares story of running into Colby Covington at concert amid beef: “I was ready if something happens”

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns is opening up on his previous meeting with Colby Covington.

‘Durinho’ and ‘Chaos’ have been feuding for a few weeks now. For his part, Colby Covington is fresh off a return to the cage in the main event of UFC Tampa last month. Stepping up on short notice alongside new coach Chael Sonnen, the former interim welterweight champion was handed a third-round stoppage loss against Joaquin Buckley.

A few weeks afterward, Sonnen seemingly took a shot at Gilbert Burns in a YouTube video. As a result, the Brazilian took to social media and leaked ‘The American Gangster’s phone number. While Sonnen took the situation in stride, Colby Covington stuck up for his coach. ‘Chaos’ called out Burns, stating that he would love to meet him in the cage for the leak.

Quickly, the former UFC title challenger shot back and accepted the callout. As of now, a fight between Colby Covington and Gilbert Burns remains unbooked. However, the two welterweight contenders did allegedly run into each other recently. Despite trading words on social media, their meeting was quite cordial, and they even took a picture together.

RELATED: COLBY COVINGTON LOVES THE IDEA OF FACING ‘WEIGHT BULLY’ MICHAEL CHANDLER NEXT: “I JUST SEE HIM QUITTING”

￼ 🤣Gilbert Burns tells the story behind him and Colby Covington taking a picture together at a concert. “Colby saw me and called me “Hey, come here” and I was ready if something happens, but then..” New episode is live 👇https://t.co/1tsvYz00os pic.twitter.com/63PcbKVTnl — Show Me the Money Podcast (@showmethepod) January 8, 2025

UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns shares backstory behind concert photo with Colby Covington

Well, that’s what fans initially thought. Speaking in a recent appearance on the ‘Show Me The Money Podcast’ with Renato Moicano, ‘Durinho’ discussed the photo making waves on social media. There, Gilbert Burns revealed that the photo was three years old, not recent like Colby Covington claimed. Furthermore, it was ‘Chaos’ who requested the photo.

“It was a Brazilian concert going on three years ago, I think.” Gilbert Burns stated on the podcast, when asked about the photo with Colby Covington. “I was walking up, and I saw Colby there. Colby saw me, and then he called me over. ‘Hey come over here’, and I was ready if something happens. But then, bro, this guy, this guy is so fake bro.”

He continued, “He said ‘Gilbert, I’m such a huge fan, you’re a warrior’, this and that. ‘If I ever say anything about you, you know it’s just to promote, I’m sorry’, he just kept going on… It was too much… The guy asked me to take the picture.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC welterweight? Do you want to see Colby Covington vs. Gilbert Burns?