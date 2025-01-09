Joe Rogan retracts “bulls**t” rumor that Jon Jones wants $30 million to fight Tom Aspinall

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has walked back on his claim that Jon Jones wants $30 million to fight Tom Aspinall.

Rogan sent shockwaves through the MMA community after he said Jones wants $30 million to take the fight. However, on his podcast, the UFC commentator claimed that the rumor wasn’t true.

“I had heard a rumor that Jon Jones wanted $30 million to fight Tom Aspinall. And I did hear that rumor. And I did hear that the UFC said yes,” Rogan said on his latest podcast (via MMAJunkie). “But that’s not true. Dana contacted me and said that rumor is bullsh*t. So I felt obligated to tell everybody that was a fake rumor. … We did that podcast two weeks ago; I don’t remember who told me that.”

As Joe Rogan says, Dana White talked to him to tell him that the rumor wasn’t true. After White confirmed it was the case, Rogan took to his podcast to reveal the $30 million ask isn’t the case.