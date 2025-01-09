Joe Rogan retracts “bulls**t” rumor that Jon Jones wants $30 million to fight Tom Aspinall
UFC commentator Joe Rogan has walked back on his claim that Jon Jones wants $30 million to fight Tom Aspinall.
Rogan sent shockwaves through the MMA community after he said Jones wants $30 million to take the fight. However, on his podcast, the UFC commentator claimed that the rumor wasn’t true.
“I had heard a rumor that Jon Jones wanted $30 million to fight Tom Aspinall. And I did hear that rumor. And I did hear that the UFC said yes,” Rogan said on his latest podcast (via MMAJunkie). “But that’s not true. Dana contacted me and said that rumor is bullsh*t. So I felt obligated to tell everybody that was a fake rumor. … We did that podcast two weeks ago; I don’t remember who told me that.”
As Joe Rogan says, Dana White talked to him to tell him that the rumor wasn’t true. After White confirmed it was the case, Rogan took to his podcast to reveal the $30 million ask isn’t the case.
Joe Rogan says Jon Jones is thinking about retiring
With Jon Jones not asking for $30 million, the hope for many MMA fans is the fight does come to fruition.
However, Rogan says Jones is thinking about retiring, but the commentator is still holding out hope the Aspinall fight does happen.
“Apparently Jon is thinking about retiring,” Rogan said. “… He should think about it. Give the man all the time he wants. He can fight whenever he wants to fight. That’s Jon Jones – he’s the GOAT. So leave him alone. If he decides one day to come back and he comes back and he wants to fight Tom Aspinall for the heavyweight title … The question is, how long are you allowed to hold onto that title before they start having that conversation?”
Jon Jones is 28-1 and one NC as a pro and coming off a knockout win over Stipe Miocic to defend his heavyweight title.
