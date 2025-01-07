Chael Sonnen wants to see Bo Nickal vs Khamzat Chimaev in the future

UFC analyst Chael Sonnen has made it known that he believes Bo Nickal vs Khamzat Chimaev should happen in the future.

As we know, Bo Nickal is a very talented fighter. In addition, he’s also exceptionally confident in his abilities. He believes that he will go on to become a world champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and it’s not hard to see why. Still, he has a long way to go before achieving that goal, even if most believe he’ll be fast-tracked up through the rankings.

One man that Bo Nickal has always had his eye on is Khamzat Chimaev. Of course, they’re quite far apart right now in terms of hierarchy, with Chimaev being on the verge of a title shot.

Alas, if it does happen, you can bet that Chael Sonnen will be happy about it.

Sonnen looks ahead to possible Nickal/Chimaev collision

”I’ve got to get Bo Nickal and Chimaev. I can’t keep these guys separated forever,” Sonnen said. “We’re told that we don’t get to see this fight because of the discrepancy in the rankings. Now Chimaev has put himself in a spot to go fight for a title.

“Those two have been aligned from Jump Street. … Chimaev’s undefeated, Bo’s undefeated. Chimaev’s good with the wrestling, Bo’s good with the wrestling, Chimaev’s got a bunch of fans, that’s up and coming as a future title contender, check, check, and check for Bo. I don’t know why we’re keeping them apart when we got guys under contract. Make the fight.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you believe we will see Bo Nickal and Khamzat Chimaev collide in the Octagon? If it does happen, who would you back to win and why? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

