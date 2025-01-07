Colby Covington loves the idea of facing ‘weight bully’ Michael Chandler next: “I just see him quitting”

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington loves the idea of a fight against Michael Chandler.

‘Chaos’ is fresh off his return to the octagon last month in the main event of UFC Tampa. Stepping up on short notice, Colby Covington faced rising contender Joaquin Buckley. While the former interim champion hoped to earn a title shot with a win, he was largely battered by ‘New Mansa’.

With blood pouring from a brutal cut on Colby Covington’s eyebrow, the fight was called off in round three. ‘Chaos’ wasn’t pleased with the result, instead blaming the loss on a “DEI doctor” who called off the bout prematurely. However, he’s instead focused on a return to the octagon, calling for fights with the likes of Gilbert Burns.

That being said, the welterweight contender has now turned his attention to Michael Chandler. Like Colby Covington, ‘Iron’ is fresh off a return to the cage. In November, the former UFC title challenger ended a two-year hiatus and was handed a unanimous decision loss by Charles Oliveira. Afterward, Chandler showed interest in a move to 170 pounds to meet Covington.

Colby Covington targets fight with Michael Chandler following UFC Tampa loss

Speaking in a recent interview with Submission Radio, Colby Covington was asked about a future bout against Michael Chandler. There, ‘Chaos’ seemingly relished in the idea. While Covington believes the lightweight contender is on steroids, he also believes a fight with Chandler would be incredibly easy.

“He loves to get beat up.” Colby Covington stated in the interview, when asked about a future fight against UFC lightweight Michael Chandler. “He loves to get his face smacked. If that’s the fight the UFC wants, then I love that fight… I hope it comes to fruition. But, I don’t know [if it will]. I think he’s all talk, I don’t think he’s any walk.”

He continued, “I see myself overpowering him. He’s definitely done some steroids to bulk up, so 170 looks like a weight class he could fit into… He’s like an [Islam] Makhachev, these guys are weight bullies. There’s no reason he shouldn’t come up to 170. How [do] I see the fight going? It’s a very easy fight. I see me breaking his will, if it’s five rounds, for sure he’s not hanging out… I just see him quitting, him breaking like in the Dustin [Poirier] fight.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC welterweight? Do you want to see Colby Covington vs. Michael Chandler?