Alex Pereira teases possible boxing superfight against Oleksandr Usyk later this year
UFC champion Alex Pereira has teased a possible boxing superfight against heavyweight star Oleksandr Usyk later this year.
As we know, Alex Pereira is easily one of the biggest and best fighters in mixed martial arts today. He has achieved some incredible things in the sport and as we look ahead to the weekend, he has the chance to successfully defend his light heavyweight championship for the fourth time.
Beyond that, though, Pereira has some pretty lofty ambitions when it comes to what else he has planned. There have been rumblings that he could pursue a showdown with Oleksandr Usyk who, as we know, is the king of the heavyweight division.
Following the news of UFC/TKO forming a new boxing league with Turki Alalshikh, Pereira has once again suggested that the fight could happen.
Pereira open to Usyk collision
“I jumped for joy when I saw the announcement,” Pereira said in Portuguese. “Maybe September. Saudi Arabia.
“I was the first to show interest, and then Usyk showed interest. And now we have to see the interest of the organizations. I’ll be ready.”
“I want to defend my belt, that’s my focus, but we definitely have options,” Pereira said. “A fight with Dricus [Du Plessis at 205 pounds] or Jon Jones at heavyweight, or boxing Usyk. These are things that are in my mind, and I think these three options are possible.
“It doesn’t depend on me, I don’t have that control. Whatever the UFC says I have to do, I’ll do.”
Do you have any interest in seeing Alex Pereira and Oleksandr Usyk compete against one another? If it does happen, how do you see the fight going? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
