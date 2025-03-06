Alex Pereira teases possible boxing superfight against Oleksandr Usyk later this year

UFC champion Alex Pereira has teased a possible boxing superfight against heavyweight star Oleksandr Usyk later this year.

As we know, Alex Pereira is easily one of the biggest and best fighters in mixed martial arts today. He has achieved some incredible things in the sport and as we look ahead to the weekend, he has the chance to successfully defend his light heavyweight championship for the fourth time.

Beyond that, though, Pereira has some pretty lofty ambitions when it comes to what else he has planned. There have been rumblings that he could pursue a showdown with Oleksandr Usyk who, as we know, is the king of the heavyweight division.

Following the news of UFC/TKO forming a new boxing league with Turki Alalshikh, Pereira has once again suggested that the fight could happen.