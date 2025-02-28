Francis Ngannou reveals he wasn’t too confident ahead of boxing match with Tyson Fury: “I’d never been there in my life”

By Harry Kettle - February 28, 2025

MMA legend Francis Ngannou has revealed that he didn’t feel that confident heading into his boxing match with Tyson Fury.

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou is a true enigma. He has achieved some absolutely remarkable things in the world of combat sports, both mixed martial arts and boxing. With that being said, he’s 0-2 in his pro boxing career – and yet, nobody really seems to look too much into that.

RELATED: Francis Ngannou calls for rematch with Tyson Fury following loss to Oleksandr Usyk: “That’s all that matters”

The reason? Because the fights were against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. While he lost convincingly to Joshua in emphatic fashion, the Fury fight was surprisingly close, with some even believing that Ngannou had done enough to win the contest.

In a recent interview, Ngannou spoke candidly about the anxiety he felt in the lead-up to that bout.

Ngannou gets honest about Fury fight

“I wasn’t confident because I have my ego as a man that says, ‘Ok, I’m fighting another man, and I have the capability to win’, but at the same time, I’m like, ‘It’s my first boxing match’.

“I’m there questioning myself if I can go through three or four rounds, if I can get there, I’d never been there in my life.

“I’m getting to the end of my career, I’m fighting a guy who has experience in this entire career, getting towards the end of his own career. He’d done this lots of times; I’d never done this.

“One thing, ‘Can I stand up on this knee, is it going to hold up’? I had a very hard knee surgery with a lot of complications. For over a year, I couldn’t walk properly, struggling with rehab.

“I was like, ‘Is it going to hold up or is it going to buckle once and for all’? Again, do what you can do and see what happens.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Boxing News Francis Ngannou Tyson Fury

Related

Francis Ngannou, Wladimir Klitschko

Francis Ngannou reveals returning Wladimir Klitschko is an option for boxing return: "There's a lot of options"

Josh Evanoff - February 26, 2025
Manny Pacquiao
Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao praises Joshua Pacio's “fighting spirit” after ONE 171: Qatar

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 25, 2025

ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio’s big win at ONE 171: Qatar caught the attention of boxing great Manny Pacquiao. 

Chris Eubank Jr., Conor Benn
Chris Eubank Jr.

WATCH | Chris Eubank Jr. slaps Conor Benn at explosive kickoff press conference

Josh Evanoff - February 25, 2025

Boxing stars Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn had a heated press conference earlier today.

Michael Bisping, Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Michael Bisping rips into Jake Paul during social media rant

Harry Kettle - February 24, 2025

UFC commentator Michael Bisping doesn’t appear to be the biggest fan of YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul.

Deontay Wilder, Joseph Parker, Boxing
Daniel Dubois

Joseph Parker vs. Martin Bakole official after Daniel Dubois withdraws due to illness

Josh Evanoff - February 20, 2025

Joseph Parker will meet rising heavyweight contender Martin Bakole after IBF champion Daniel Dubois withdrew earlier today.

Daniel Dubois

Daniel Dubois ruled out of IBF title fight against Joseph Parker (Report)

Fernando Quiles - February 20, 2025
Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier is concerned about Francis Ngannou's potential boxing return

Harry Kettle - February 17, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has voiced his concern over Francis Ngannou’s potential return to professional boxing.

Francis Ngannou Down
Daniel Cormier

UFC legend shares major concern for Francis Ngannou's potential return to boxing

Fernando Quiles - February 16, 2025

One UFC Hall of Famer has his concerns if Francis Ngannou returns to the boxing ring.

Deontay Wilder Francis Ngannou
Deontay Wilder

Francis Ngannou confirms return to the boxing ring, targets Deontay Wilder: "I know I hit harder"

Josh Evanoff - February 14, 2025

PFL heavyweight Francis Ngannou wants a boxing match with Deontay Wilder.

Oleksandr Usyk, Alex Pereira
Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk calls for Alex Pereira to be his retirement fight: "Why not?"

Cole Shelton - February 13, 2025

Oleksandr Usyk says he has two fights left in his career, and he wants his retirement bout to be against UFC champion Alex Pereira.