Francis Ngannou reveals he wasn’t too confident ahead of boxing match with Tyson Fury: “I’d never been there in my life”

MMA legend Francis Ngannou has revealed that he didn’t feel that confident heading into his boxing match with Tyson Fury.

Francis Ngannou is a true enigma. He has achieved some absolutely remarkable things in the world of combat sports, both mixed martial arts and boxing. With that being said, he’s 0-2 in his pro boxing career – and yet, nobody really seems to look too much into that.

The reason? Because the fights were against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. While he lost convincingly to Joshua in emphatic fashion, the Fury fight was surprisingly close, with some even believing that Ngannou had done enough to win the contest.

In a recent interview, Ngannou spoke candidly about the anxiety he felt in the lead-up to that bout.