Francis Ngannou reveals he wasn’t too confident ahead of boxing match with Tyson Fury: “I’d never been there in my life”
MMA legend Francis Ngannou has revealed that he didn’t feel that confident heading into his boxing match with Tyson Fury.
Francis Ngannou is a true enigma. He has achieved some absolutely remarkable things in the world of combat sports, both mixed martial arts and boxing. With that being said, he’s 0-2 in his pro boxing career – and yet, nobody really seems to look too much into that.
The reason? Because the fights were against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. While he lost convincingly to Joshua in emphatic fashion, the Fury fight was surprisingly close, with some even believing that Ngannou had done enough to win the contest.
In a recent interview, Ngannou spoke candidly about the anxiety he felt in the lead-up to that bout.
Ngannou gets honest about Fury fight
“I wasn’t confident because I have my ego as a man that says, ‘Ok, I’m fighting another man, and I have the capability to win’, but at the same time, I’m like, ‘It’s my first boxing match’.
“I’m there questioning myself if I can go through three or four rounds, if I can get there, I’d never been there in my life.
“I’m getting to the end of my career, I’m fighting a guy who has experience in this entire career, getting towards the end of his own career. He’d done this lots of times; I’d never done this.
“One thing, ‘Can I stand up on this knee, is it going to hold up’? I had a very hard knee surgery with a lot of complications. For over a year, I couldn’t walk properly, struggling with rehab.
“I was like, ‘Is it going to hold up or is it going to buckle once and for all’? Again, do what you can do and see what happens.”
