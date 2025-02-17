Daniel Cormier is concerned about Francis Ngannou’s potential boxing return

By Harry Kettle - February 17, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has voiced his concern over Francis Ngannou’s potential return to professional boxing.

As we know, Francis Ngannou is still one of the scariest men in all of combat sports. He has done some incredible things in mixed martial arts, and his return to the cage with PFL went about as well as it could’ve. However, in the last few days, the man himself has confirmed that he’d like to step back into the boxing ring.

RELATED: Francis Ngannou confirms return to the boxing ring, targets Deontay Wilder: “I know I hit harder”

The plan, it seems, is for him to take on Deontay Wilder. In his previous two outings, Ngannou has gone head to head with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. While he lost spectacularly to AJ, he pushed Fury to the limit, in a fight that caught many fans and pundits by surprise.

Daniel Cormier, who has seen the evolution of Ngannou’s career over the years, recently gave his thoughts on the idea of ‘The Predator’ heading back over to boxing.

Cormier’s view on Ngannou’s boxing return

“Sure, he’s going to make a boat load of money, he always does, but at what point do you go [I don’t know] because if you ask me it would seem like he’s up against it again. Maybe he’s just the biggest, baddest man on the planet that we all believe and he doesn’t care that he’s up against it and he wants to prove everyone wrong like he did the first time when he fought Tyson Fury and he fought him to a very close fight. But we cannot ignore the visuals of what we saw the last time, especially when he came back to MMA and fought so well.”

“People don’t hurt Francis Ngannou, but when it happened in the [Anthony Joshua] fight, he looked lost,” Cormier said. “That’s what’s concerning to me. Because I know there will be moments in that fight with Deontay Wilder the way that he punches where he’s going to need to find safety.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

