Daniel Cormier is concerned about Francis Ngannou’s potential boxing return

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has voiced his concern over Francis Ngannou’s potential return to professional boxing.

As we know, Francis Ngannou is still one of the scariest men in all of combat sports. He has done some incredible things in mixed martial arts, and his return to the cage with PFL went about as well as it could’ve. However, in the last few days, the man himself has confirmed that he’d like to step back into the boxing ring.

RELATED: Francis Ngannou confirms return to the boxing ring, targets Deontay Wilder: “I know I hit harder”

The plan, it seems, is for him to take on Deontay Wilder. In his previous two outings, Ngannou has gone head to head with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. While he lost spectacularly to AJ, he pushed Fury to the limit, in a fight that caught many fans and pundits by surprise.

Daniel Cormier, who has seen the evolution of Ngannou’s career over the years, recently gave his thoughts on the idea of ‘The Predator’ heading back over to boxing.