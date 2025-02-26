Francis Ngannou reveals returning Wladimir Klitschko is an option for boxing return: “There’s a lot of options”

By Josh Evanoff - February 26, 2025

PFL heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou could meet Wladimir Klitschko in his next boxing match.

Francis Ngannou, Wladimir Klitschko

‘The Predator’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since his clash with Renan Ferreira in October. Competing in MMA for the first time since 2022, it took just one round for Francis Ngannou to score a stoppage win over ‘Problema’. Following the win, the newly crowned PFL Superfights heavyweight champion revealed plans for a spring 2025 return.

PFL founder Donn Davis has since revealed that Francis Ngannou’s next fight will take place in the boxing ring. Speaking in a recent interview with Sportsbook Review, ‘The Predator’ discussed who could be next. Unsurprisingly, Francis Ngannou showed interest in a collision with hard-hitting former champion Deontay Wilder.

However, the former UFC heavyweight champion also revealed that the retired Wladimir Klitschko could be an option. ‘Dr. Steelhammer’ hasn’t been seen in the boxing ring since a stoppage loss to Anthony Joshua in 2017 but has recently shown interest in a return. Klitschko reportedly wants to make history as the oldest heavyweight champion ever, and beating Francis Ngannou would make him one step closer to that goal.

Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou shows interest in facing Wladimir Klitschko in boxing return

While ‘The Predator’ is aware that Wladimir Klitschko is an option, he’s got many of them. Speaking with Sportsbook Review, Francis Ngannou also showed interest in facing Rico Verhoeven, or Derek Chisora next. Regardless, it’s clear the PFL heavyweight has his sights set on the boxing ring next.

“I don’t know if I will rematch [Tyson] Fury, I hope so,” said Francis Ngannou, who lost via split decision in their memorable October 2023 bout. “I never expected to win that fight by decision. I wasn’t surprised. I was sad and people were arguing. But that’s just how this game works.” (h/t Sportsbook Review)

He continued, “…[Dutch kickboxer Rico Verhoeven] could happen, but I don’t know. I have a few fights left. I focus on very few fights, not on options. There’s a lot of options. Rico is an option. [British boxer] Derek Chisora is an option. [Ex-heavyweight champ] Wladimir Klitschko could be an option.”

What do you make of these comments from the PFL champion? Do you want to see Francis Ngannou vs. Wladimir Klitschko? 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News Francis Ngannou Wladimir Klitschko

