Rico Verhoeven reveals talks are ongoing for fight against Francis Ngannou: “Let’s say we’re halfway there”

By Josh Evanoff - March 19, 2025

GLORY Kickboxing star Rico Verhoeven has revealed talks are ongoing for a fight against PFL champion Francis Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou, Rico Verhoven

‘The Predator’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a clash against Renan Ferreira in the PFL cage last October. Fighting for the first time since his destructive knockout loss to Anthony Joshua in March, Francis Ngannou handed ‘Problema’ a first-round stoppage loss. The bout was his first time stepping into the cage since his win over Ciryl Gane in January 2022, his final UFC appearance.

As of now, Francis Ngannou is expected to compete in the boxing ring next. The PFL Superfights heavyweight champion has publicly discussed bouts against the likes of Deontay Wilder and Wladimir Klitschko next, with ‘The Bronze Bomber’ having already approved the matchup. However, it appears Ngannou could easily find himself in a fight against Glory Kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven next instead.

‘The King of Kickboxing’ hasn’t been seen since a unanimous decision victory over Levi Rigters last December at GLORY Collision 7. Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier today, Rico Verhoeven discussed a potential fight against Francis Ngannou. For what it’s worth, both men have welcomed the matchup in the past, and today was no exception. In the discussion with Helwani, the kickboxer welcomed a bout with Ngannou.

GLORY Kickboxing’s Rico Verhoeven teases fight against PFL champion Francis Ngannou

However, it appears that the fight has moved beyond internet chatter. Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Rico Verhoeven revealed that talks with Francis Ngannou are ongoing, with several promotions. While ‘The Kick of Kickboxing’ didn’t specify what ruleset a possible bout with ‘The Predator’ would be under, he appears down for anything.

“Yeah, most definitely [that fight] is 100% on the radar.” Rico Verhoeven responded to Ariel Helwani when asked about a fight with Francis Ngannou. “I recently saw an interview with Francis that said it was also on his radar and that he’s interested in that fight. So, yeah there’s a lot of talks going on and I’m excited for it. It’s a huge challenge and it’s something new, it’s something different, something we haven’t seen before…”

He continued, “We’re in talks with different organizations, different martial set, and different people who have shown interest in a fight like this. So, let’s say we’re halfway [there]. I’m always very positive, so let’s say we’re halfway… I’m interested. Francis is interested. Now let’s see who the promoter is going to be.”

What do you make of these comments from the Glory Kickboxing champion? Do you want to see Francis Ngannou vs. Rico Verhoeven? 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

