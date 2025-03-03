Deontay Wilder’s coach is confident ahead of potential Francis Ngannou boxing match: “He goes to sleep”

Boxing coach Malik Scott has weighed in on Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder.

‘The Predator’ recently came out and discussed a return to the boxing ring. Last appearing in the cage last October in his knockout win over Renan Ferreira, Francis Ngannou has publicly called for a clash with Deontay Wilder. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ is coming off lopsided losses to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang, but is still considered one of the hardest punchers alive.

Well, that’s what his coach, Malik Scott, believes anyway. Speaking in a recent interview with Spaceport Sweden, Deontay Wilder’s coach was asked about the former champion potentially meeting Francis Ngannou. For what it’s worth, the heavyweight himself has repeatedly welcomed a boxing match against ‘The Predator’

In the interview with Spaceport Sweden, Malik Scott did the same. While the boxing coach has a lot of respect for Francis Ngannou, he doesn’t believe a fight against Deontay Wilder will be close. Scott added that if the former UFC champion can be finished by Anthony Joshua, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ can absolutely put him to sleep.

Deontay Wilder’s coach previews potential boxing match against Francis Ngannou

“I think [Francis] Ngannou is doing well. I think he’s a very brave man, I think he’s very courageous.” Malik Scott stated. “He’s always called out the best in the UFC. He’s calling out the best in boxing. His journey is unmatched. He literally earned it the hard way. Everything he had, it came from his hard work which is his hands.” (h/t Spaceport Sweden)

He continued, “If we get to go against him he is going to get to feel the wrath of Deontay Wilder because the closest thing he felt to it was AJ. But AJ and Wilder’s power are different. So if he thinks AJ can hit him with his best shot and hurt him, if Deontay Wilder hits him with his best shot, he goes to sleep- just like he did with Anthony Joshua.”

Later, Malik Scott pitched the idea of Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder happening in Africa. The boxing coach added that Saudi promoter Turki Alalshikh is the only one who can make that a reality.

“It’s something to get excited about because it’s Wilder and Ngannou. Especially them doing it in Africa, two African kings going at it and basically providing a better life – not that they don’t have a good life, but adding on to the life that they had – going against each other for the type of money that they will make. And doing it in Africa would be incredible. And if there’s one man that can get this done, it’s Turki Alalshikh.”

What do you make of these comments from the boxing coach? Do you want to see Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder?