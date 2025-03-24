Oleksandr Usyk is reportedly open to a future MMA fight against Jake Paul: “It might be great to step into the cage”

Heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk is down for a fight in the cage against Jake Paul.

It’s not exactly a secret that ‘The Cat’ is winding down his historic career. Approaching his 40s, Oleksandr Usyk is a former undisputed heavyweight champion and cruiserweight champion. In December, the Ukrainian boxer handed Tyson Fury his second straight loss, this time by unanimous decision. As of now, Usyk has no set opponent for his next bout but has been linked to a rematch with Daniel Dubois.

Ahead of a possible rematch with ‘Dynamite’, Oleksandr Usyk has stated that he only has a few more professional boxing matches in him. However, the undefeated 38-year-old has shown interest in a move to the cage, after hanging up the boxing gloves. Over the last few months, Usyk has publicly welcomed a fight with former UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. ‘Poatan’ famously called out the Ukrainian before his loss to Magomed Ankalaev earlier this month.

Speaking in a recent interview with OLBG, Team Usyk’s Sergey Lapin discussed the end of the heavyweight’s career. There, Oleksandr Usyk’s longtime friend and team member revealed the champion’s interest in a potential bout with Jake Paul. For his part, ‘The Problem Child’ hasn’t been in action since a lopsided decision win over Mike Tyson in November. As a member of the PFL, Paul is expected to finally fight in the cage later this year.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL UNLEASHES ON FORMER HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION ANTHONY JOSHUA: “I WILL F*CKING BEAT HIS A*S!”

Heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk shows interest in MMA fight with Jake Paul

As of now, Jake Paul has no set opponent for his PFL debut expected for late 2025. However, he could find himself fighting Oleksandr Usyk, if ‘The Cat’ can get paid enough. In the interview, Lapin speculated that the 38-year-old could pursue multiple MMA fights after his boxing retirement, including with the aforementioned Alex Pereira.

“It might be great to step into the cage with Jake Paul under MMA rules, it would be interesting if there is money to be made from it.” Oleksandr Usyk’s team member Sergey Lapin stated to OLBG in a recent interview. “Also, we never say never about fighting the dangerous Alex Pereira, possibly partnered with Dana White.”

He continued, “Dana’s move to boxing could open the door for more fights between boxers and current UFC stars. Dana is a capable guy, and with Turki [Alalshikh]’s abilities, they would create a very interesting project. It will bring attention to our great sport, expand the fan base, attract new investment and possibly increase the purses of the athletes.”

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you want to see Oleksandr Usyk vs. Jake Paul in the cage?