PFL President provides an encouraging update on Francis Ngannou’s MMA return

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s long-awaited PFL debut is drawing near, according to one of the league’s top officials.

Ngannou hasn’t fought in MMA since a unanimous decision victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. One year after the fight, Ngannou opted to part ways with the UFC following a lengthy, strained contract dispute.

Ngannou has since fought twice in the boxing ring against heavyweight stars Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, suffering defeats in both fights. He’s been on hiatus after the tragic death of his son in Cameroon.

After signing with the PFL in 2023, a timeline for Ngannou’s PFL debut has been kept secret. He’s expected to face Renan Ferreira; who finished Ryan Bader in mere seconds at PFL vs. Bellator earlier in 2024.

Ngannou is back in the gym and is transfixed on an MMA comeback fight, according to the PFL brass.