Anthony Joshua reportedly in talks to open care home for retired fighters suffering from health issues

Heavyweight boxing contender Anthony Joshua is planning on giving back to retired fighters.

‘AJ’ hasn’t competed since a clash with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in March. The bout took place just a few months after ‘The Predator’ nearly handed Tyson Fury his first loss in the boxing ring. However, Ngannou was no match for Anthony Joshua. The PFL star was knocked down three times en route to a knockout loss in Saudi Arabia.

Since then, Anthony Joshua has been linked to a fight with Daniel Dubois. ‘Dynamite’ is riding a two-fight winning streak, last scoring a stoppage victory over Filip Hrgovic in June. Earlier today, Oleksandr Usyk revealed that he was going to vacate his IBF heavyweight title due to issues with the sanctioning body.

As a result, it seems that Anthony Joshua’s next boxing match will be for gold. With that in mind, it seems that things are going well for the British boxer. Given his massive platform and wealth, it appears that Joshua wants to give back. Earlier this week, it was learned that the heavyweight contender is reportedly working to create a care home for retired boxers.

According to several sources, Anthony Joshua is in close talks with The Ringside Charitable Trust to make it happen. The charity itself was started a while ago, with the goal of making a 36-bed facility for retired fighters to stay at. The charity was founded in response to many, many fighters struggling after retirement.

On the website, Anthony Joshua is listed as one of the charity’s main supporters already. With this move, it seems that ‘AJ’ is prepared to take a massive step forward in assisting legends of the support. In an appearance on BBC’s Desert Island Discs last weekend, Joshua confirmed that talks were ongoing.

“They suffer themselves, so we’ve been speaking about opening up a care home.” Anthony Joshua stated. “That would be part of my boxing legacy, that I gave something back to the sport that made me.” (h/t BoxingScene)

What do you make of this boxing news? Who do you want to see Anthony Joshua fight in his return later this year?