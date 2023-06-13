Francis Ngannou confirms “advanced discussions” with Deontay Wilder for two-fight deal

By Josh Evanoff - June 13, 2023

PFL heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou has confirmed ongoing talks with Deontay Wilder.

Deontay Wilder Francis Ngannou

‘The Predator’ has been out of the cage for well over a year, since his win over Ciryl Gane in January 2022. That victory went down as his last in the octagon, as he became a free agent earlier this year. In March, Ngannou signed with the PFL, ending his MMA free agency.

However, one of the main reasons Francis Ngannou left the UFC, was his desire to box. The former UFC heavyweight champion was quickly linked to names such as Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Nonetheless, it’s since been Deontay Wilder who’s been vocal about wanting to fight Ngannou.

Earlier this month, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ gave an update on talks between the two heavyweights. In a PFL broadcast, Wilder revealed that talks were ongoing for a two-fight deal. The first would take place in boxing, with the second taking place in the PFL cage.

In an interview with The Schmo, Francis Ngannou confirmed that was the truth, and that he was in advanced talks with the boxer. However, the former champion noted that any potential two-fight deal will have to wait until after December. That month, Wilder is expected to box Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia.

Francis Ngannou PFL

Image via: @FrancisNgannou on Twitter

“Yeah, I didn’t know he was supposed to be there,” Francis Ngannou stated, reacting to Deontay Wilder’s recent appearance at a PFL event. “But yeah, that was a good come out… Of course [the fight interests me], we’ve been having conversations. We were having conversations earlier this year before the potential fight in December. So, that’s why we’re going to hold that up so he can finish his business in December. But we were serious about a two-fight deal.”

He continued, “December is his business, he might have some business in December. That’s the reason why we stopped talking. But after that, we will continue, hopefully, we will continue to have that conversation… Whatever is possible. We are in very advanced discussions with Deontay and his team.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder?

Topics:

Deontay Wilder Francis Ngannou Professional Fighters League (PFL)

