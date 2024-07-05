Stipe Miocic sends heartfelt message to two-time rival Francis Ngannou after tragic loss of his son

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has issued his first public comments on the tragic death of Francis Ngannou’s son.

Miocic hasn’t fought since a knockout loss to Ngannou for the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 260. Since then, he’s waited a full year-plus for current titleholder Jon Jones, who he’s expected to face later this year.

Miocic and Ngannou have fought twice, splitting the two matchups. He defeated Ngannou by unanimous decision at UFC 220 in what was at the time his third consecutive successful title defense.

After his back-to-back boxing fights in recent months, Ngannou experienced an unimaginable tragedy. His young son, 15-month-old Kobe, passed away due to undisclosed reasons.

While Miocic and Ngannou’s fights were fiercely competitive, their careers will be linked forever, and Miocic sent a classy message to Ngannou.