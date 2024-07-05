Stipe Miocic sends heartfelt message to two-time rival Francis Ngannou after tragic loss of his son

By Curtis Calhoun - July 5, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has issued his first public comments on the tragic death of Francis Ngannou’s son.

Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou

Miocic hasn’t fought since a knockout loss to Ngannou for the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 260. Since then, he’s waited a full year-plus for current titleholder Jon Jones, who he’s expected to face later this year.

Miocic and Ngannou have fought twice, splitting the two matchups. He defeated Ngannou by unanimous decision at UFC 220 in what was at the time his third consecutive successful title defense.

After his back-to-back boxing fights in recent months, Ngannou experienced an unimaginable tragedy. His young son, 15-month-old Kobe, passed away due to undisclosed reasons.

While Miocic and Ngannou’s fights were fiercely competitive, their careers will be linked forever, and Miocic sent a classy message to Ngannou.

Stipe Miocic sends classy message to Francis Ngannou after son’s death

During a recent interview with CBS Sports‘ Shakiel Mahjouri, Miocic reacted to Ngannou’s son’s death.

“That’s terrible, I wish him nothing but the best. I don’t even want to talk about it, really, because I have two kids of my own,” Miocic said. “Gives me anxiety thinking about it, I feel terrible for him. I don’t know what he’s going through…but I’m with him. Thoughts and prayers are with him.”

Ngannou hasn’t fought since a loss to Anthony Joshua in the boxing ring in March. He signed with the Professional Fighters League last year after a long contract dispute with the UFC.

Ngannou’s timeframe for a return to fighting is uncertain, although he’s publically said this next fight is dedicated to his son. He could potentially return to MMA after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus.

Miocic and Ngannou enjoyed one of the biggest rivalries in UFC heavyweight history with each man earning one win apiece. In and out of the cage, the respect between them remains palpable.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

