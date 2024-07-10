Joe Rogan believes “the fix was in” with the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has given a controversial view on the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou boxing match.

Last October, Francis Ngannou went to war with Tyson Fury in a crossover boxing showdown. Against all odds, Francis put forward a tremendous performance – even dropping ‘The Gypsy King’. Alas, in the eyes of the judges, he didn’t quite do enough to get his hand raised in victory.

Of course, that didn’t stop critics from suggesting that Ngannou was screwed out of the win. ‘The Predator’ proceeded to battle it out with Anthony Joshua, which proved to be slightly more one-sided.

In a recent episode of his podcast, the aforementioned Joe Rogan gave his thoughts on who should’ve won. Spoiler: the answer is the former UFC heavyweight champion.