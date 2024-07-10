Joe Rogan believes “the fix was in” with the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match

By Harry Kettle - July 10, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has given a controversial view on the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou boxing match.

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury

Last October, Francis Ngannou went to war with Tyson Fury in a crossover boxing showdown. Against all odds, Francis put forward a tremendous performance – even dropping ‘The Gypsy King’. Alas, in the eyes of the judges, he didn’t quite do enough to get his hand raised in victory.

Of course, that didn’t stop critics from suggesting that Ngannou was screwed out of the win. ‘The Predator’ proceeded to battle it out with Anthony Joshua, which proved to be slightly more one-sided.

RELATED: Tyson Fury defeats Francis Ngannou by split decision (Highlights)

In a recent episode of his podcast, the aforementioned Joe Rogan gave his thoughts on who should’ve won. Spoiler: the answer is the former UFC heavyweight champion.

Rogan believes Ngannou beat Fury

“I thought he won that fight,” Rogan said on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast. “But, you know, they were setting up that [Oleksandr] Usyk fight. They were not gonna let — yeah, it just seemed like the fix was in a little bit.

“It was close enough that they could pull it off,” he continued. “You could go, ‘Okay, maybe. Maybe you could see him winning that,’ but I don’t think so. I thought Francis won it. A lot of people thought Francis won it.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

In the eventual Oleksandr Usyk superfight, Fury tasted defeat for the first time in his professional boxing career. As for Ngannou, it seems as if he’s gearing up for a return to the cage with PFL.

Do you agree with Joe Rogan’s assessment on any level? Is there a chance we could see Francis Ngannou step back into a boxing ring before his combat sports career is over? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

