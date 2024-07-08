UFC champion Alex Pereira responds after Anthony Joshua suggests he makes a move to boxing

UFC light heavyweight champon Alex Pereira has responded to Anthony Joshua suggesting he tests the waters in boxing.

As we know, Alex Pereira is on top of the mixed martial arts world right now. At UFC 303, he knocked Jiri Prochazka out to successfully retain his UFC light heavyweight title. Ever since then, fans have been discussing what his legacy in the sport is going to look like. After all, in less than three years since his debut, he’s been able to capture two world titles to run alongside victories over numerous former champions.

RELATED: Jamahal Hill praises Alex Pereira for making “beautiful adjustments” in Jiri Prochazka rematch: “Absolutely dominant performance”

He is an absolute machine and deserves to be recognized as such. Of course, his work in MMA sits next to his incredible kickboxing record, which is what really put him on the map due to his rivalry with Israel Adesanya.

The impressiveness of ‘Poatan’ has led to heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua suggesting he should try out the squared circle. In response, Pereira had the following to say.