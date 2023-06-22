Daniel Cormier calls for Julianna Pena to face Erin Blanchfield for bantamweight title: “She said she’s the greatest female fighter!”

By Josh Evanoff - June 22, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is down to see Julianna Pena vs. Erin Blanchfield.

Erin Blanchfield and Julianna Pena.

‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ was last seen at UFC 289 earlier this month in Canada. However, Julianna Pena wasn’t in action like originally expected. While she was slated to fight on the card against Amanda Nunes, the former champion withdrew due to injury and was replaced with Irene Aldana.

At UFC 289 earlier this month, Amanda Nunes dominated ‘Robles’ en route to a lopsided unanimous decision. Following the defeat, she announced her retirement, much to the dismay of Julianna Pena. Nonetheless, the former champion called for a shot at the vacant title, and her call has been answered by Erin Blanchfield.

Viewed as one of the best prospects in the sport, ‘Cold Blooded’ is coming off a win over Jessica Andrade earlier this year. While many figured Erin Blanchfield would fight for flyweight gold after that win, the belt is now tied up. Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko are currently slated for their high-profile rematch this September.

Nonetheless, Erin Blanchfield recently called to face Julianna Pena for the vacant title, and Daniel Cormier is on board. The UFC commentator discussed the bout in a recent edition of the DC and RC podcast. There, Daniel Cormier stated that he was down to see the fight, especially after the former champion’s comments about being the women’s GOAT.

Daniel Cormier

“I tap in [on the fight], I tap in because guess what? She should be getting a title fight at 125,” Daniel Cormier stated on the DC and RC podcast. “But because Valentina lost and she’s having to run it back against Alexa Grasso, it kind of ties up the division. Nothing else makes sense for Erin Blanchfield. I tap all the way in on Erin Blanchfield, Julianna Pena for the bantamweight championship. 1000%.”

He continued, “Julianna Pena recently said she’s the greatest women fighter of all time, there you go. Prove it. Erin Blanchfield seems really, really good.”

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier? Do you want to see Julianna Pena vs. Erin Blanchfield?

