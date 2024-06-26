Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois announced for September 21st at Wembley Stadium

Heavyweight boxing stars Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois will fight for IBF gold in September.

‘AJ’ has had quite the career resurgence. After losing to Oleksandr Usyk for the second time in August 2022, some felt that Anthony Joshua’s time at the top of boxing was over. Instead, the British star has rattled off four straight lopsided victories. He was last seen in March, scoring a second-round knockout win over former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

The hope for Anthony Joshua was to face the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk following the bout. However, due to a rematch clause, ‘The Gpysy King’ and ‘The Cat’ will be out of action until December. Luckily, Joshua has found the perfect dance partner in the form of Daniel Dubois. For his part, ‘Dynamite’ is coming off a stoppage victory over Filip Hrgovic in June.

With that victory, Daniel Dubois became the interim IBF heavyweight champion. Earlier this week, Oleksandr Usyk vacated the undisputed title due to issues with the sanctioning body. As a result, Dubois is now the full IBF heavyweight champion. With that in mind, it comes as no surprise that his bout with Anthony Joshua was made official earlier today.

‼️ Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois intense first press conference face-off ahead of Sept 21st at Wembley… [🎥 @Queensberry] pic.twitter.com/L0lwxb2aHx — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 26, 2024

Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois officially set for September 21st in Wembley

A fight between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois has reportedly been in the works for months now. However, the fight was finally announced earlier today on social media by DAZN Boxing, as well as Anthony Joshua himself. Along with that, the two held their first press conference and faced off for the first time.

Things were tense between the two British boxers at the first press conference, and it’s understandable. For Daniel Dubois, the fight with Anthony Joshua will be his first title defense, and by far the biggest bout of his career. Holding a 21-2 professional record, ‘Dynamite’ has defeated names such as Jarrell Miller, Kevin Lerena, and Trevor Bryan.

For Joshua, the bout with Daniel Dubois will be his chance at history. With a victory in September, ‘AJ’ will join an exclusive club of boxers who have won heavyweight gold three times. The only names to have done so are legends such as Muhammad Ali, Evander Holyfield, Michael Moorer, Lennox Lewis, and Vitali Klitschko.

What do you make of this boxing news? Who do you have winning this heavyweight clash? Anthony Joshua or Daniel Dubois?