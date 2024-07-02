Francis Ngannou’s head coach provides an update on his MMA return
Francis Ngannou’s head coach Eric Nicksick has provided an update regarding his return to mixed martial arts.
As we know, the focus of Francis Ngannou in the last year or so has been on boxing. He stepped into the squared circle with two of the best heavyweights on the planet – Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. While he gave Fury a real run for his money, the Joshua fight went pretty poorly as he was finished in devastating fashion.
Now, the expectation is that he will return to mixed martial arts with PFL. Alas, due to the tragedy of Francis losing his young son, his comeback has understandably been put on hold.
In a recent interview, the aforementioned Eric Nicksick was able to let the masses know where things currently stand.
Nicksick provides Ngannou update
“He’s healing,” Nicksick said of Ngannou on The MMA Hour. “That’s the best I can say. He’s healing. You’re seeing the smile back on his face. You’re seeing the banter. He’s back in the gym talking trash to [Sean] Strickland and everybody around the room. That’s the most important thing. But all the while, you know there’s a lot of healing going on inside. Every once in a while he’ll have that moment where a vulnerability [shows itself].”
“He looked at me at dinner last week and was like, ‘This next one’s for Kobe.’ That shit hit me,” Nicksick said referencing Ngannou’s son. “I was like, f*ck, whoever you’re fighting next, God bless them. If this is what we’re fighting for, this man is going to be dialed in.
“It was just nice to have him home. It was nice to give him a hug, and not even really have to say much, and just be there next to him and let him talk and let him vent. We cried, we hugged, we laughed, and those are the moments you have when you have a brother like him. Happy to have him home.”
