Francis Ngannou’s head coach provides an update on his MMA return

Nicksick provides Ngannou update

“He’s healing,” Nicksick said of Ngannou on The MMA Hour. “That’s the best I can say. He’s healing. You’re seeing the smile back on his face. You’re seeing the banter. He’s back in the gym talking trash to [Sean] Strickland and everybody around the room. That’s the most important thing. But all the while, you know there’s a lot of healing going on inside. Every once in a while he’ll have that moment where a vulnerability [shows itself].”

“He looked at me at dinner last week and was like, ‘This next one’s for Kobe.’ That shit hit me,” Nicksick said referencing Ngannou’s son. “I was like, f*ck, whoever you’re fighting next, God bless them. If this is what we’re fighting for, this man is going to be dialed in.

“It was just nice to have him home. It was nice to give him a hug, and not even really have to say much, and just be there next to him and let him talk and let him vent. We cried, we hugged, we laughed, and those are the moments you have when you have a brother like him. Happy to have him home.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

