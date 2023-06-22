Maycee Barber slams Julianna Pena’s ‘cringy’ comments after Amanda Nunes retirement: “That was very stupid”

By Josh Evanoff - June 22, 2023

Women’s flyweight contender Maycee Barber didn’t like Julianna Pena’s actions during Amanda Nunes’s retirement.

Maycee Barber and Julianna Pena.

‘The Lioness’ returned to the cage at UFC 289 earlier this month, facing Irene Aldana. However, the women’s bantamweight champion was originally expected to face Julianna Pena in a trilogy bout. Nonetheless, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ pulled out due to injury, and Amanda Nunes faced ‘Robles’.

In the main event of UFC 289 earlier this month, the Brazilian dominated. Amanda Nunes wound up battering the challenger en route to a lopsided unanimous decision win to retain the gold. However, following the win, she announced her retirement, giving a passionate speech in the cage.

It was a nice moment, one that was nearly prevented by Julianna Pena. In the aftermath of UFC 289, she revealed that she was going to storm the cage, but was talked out of it. Nonetheless, a video emerged of the former champion shouting and mocking Amanda Nunes during her speech from the crowd.

That night has seemingly caught the ire of Maycee Barber, as she revealed at UFC Jacksonville media day this week. There, ‘The Future’ slammed Julianna Pena’s post-fight comments, adding that the canceled trilogy bout was the best thing for her.

RELATED: ALEXA GRASSO VS. VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO 2 TARGETED FOR MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY IN SEPTEMBER

Julianna Pena Amanda Nunes

(via Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“The only thing I didn’t like was how much Julianna was talking crap,” Maycee Barber stated when asked about Amanda Nunes’s retirement speech. “Like, that was the only thing that was like, that was cringy. That was probably the only thing about the retirement that I didn’t like. I wish Amanda all the success in the world, all the happiness. She has a family with Nina and it’s really cool to see that, good for her.”

She continued, “[Pena’s comments], I think that was very stupid. You never know what’s going on in somebody’s life, and if she wanted to call it done, she called it done. Like, who’s to say you can’t retire? I think that if Amanda hadn’t retired and fought Julianna, I think that Julianna got out very easy on that.”

What do you make of these comments from Maycee Barber? Do you agree?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Amanda Nunes Julianna Pena Maycee Barber UFC

Related

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 targeted for Mexican Independence Day in September

Josh Evanoff - June 22, 2023
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk
UFC

Mark Zuckerberg opens as gigantic favorite over Elon Musk in potential fight

Cole Shelton - June 22, 2023

Mark Zuckerberg has opened as a massive betting favorite to beat Elon Musk should the two fight one another.

Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria
Josh Emmett

Pro fighters make their picks for Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Cole Shelton - June 22, 2023

In the main event of UFC Jacksonville, a battle of ranked featherweights go down as Josh Emmett takes on Ilia Topuria. Heading into the fight, Emmett is a +280 underdog while the Georgian is a -390 favorite on FanDuel.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White says Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are "dead serious" about fighting each other in the UFC

Cole Shelton - June 22, 2023

Dana White plans to try and make Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk happen in the UFC.

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Marlon Vera dismisses Sean O'Malley's resume ahead of 'Sugar's' UFC title fight: "Who has he been in a fight with?"

Fernando Quiles - June 22, 2023

Marlon Vera isn’t sold on Sean O’Malley being deserving of a UFC bantamweight title opportunity.

UFC Jacksonville Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

UFC Jacksonville: ‘Emmett vs. Topuria’ Fight Card and Start Times

Fernando Quiles - June 22, 2023
Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor, UFC
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier reacts to sexual assault allegations against Conor McGregor

Harry Kettle - June 22, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the sexual assault allegations being made against Conor McGregor.

Neil Magny

UFC veteran Neil Magny responds to “interesting” callout from undefeated welterweight Ian Garry

Harry Kettle - June 22, 2023

UFC veteran Neil Magny has given his thoughts on being called out by rising welterweight star Ian Garry.

Jon Jones

Israel Adesanya loses out to Jon Jones after campaigning for ESPY’s “Best Comeback Athlete” award

Harry Kettle - June 22, 2023

Israel Adesanya was not nominated for ESPY Best Comeback Athlete of the Year award, with Jon Jones getting the UFC nod.

Tyson Fury Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Tyson Fury blames “little sh*tbag” Joe Rogan for Jon Jones fight rumors: “There was never talk of me saying I was going to go in a cage with Jon”

Harry Kettle - June 22, 2023

Tyson Fury has hit out at Joe Rogan for kickstarting talk of a fight between himself and UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.