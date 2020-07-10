Korean Zombie wants “revenge” against Brian Ortega, but could face winner of Volkanovski-Holloway says Eric Albarracin

Eric Albarracin believes Korean Zombie wants to get revenge against Brian Ortega for slapping his friend, Jay Park.

At UFC 248, Ortega was caught slapping Jay Park, a Korean singer, and friend of Chan Sung Jung’s. It immediately made Zombie mad and the two have gone back-and-forth at one another. Many fans were hoping a fight was imminent and for Zombie’s coach in Albarracin, he hopes that fight does happen.

“Hopefully we see it, there is a little bit of animosity there as Brian Ortega slapped Korean Zombie’s best friend in Jay Park,” Albarracin said to BJPENN.com. “That is something he wants to get revenge for that. If not, one of my guys is going to fight Volkanovski, we got Volkanovski figured out.”

For Captain Eric, being able to help train Korean Zombie has been surreal. The two have only been working with one another for about a year thanks to Eddie Cha.

Since then, Zombie has found a home at Fight Ready and with Albarracin in his corner.

“He came to train with Eddie Cha and I was there,” he explained. “We had the greatest camp going on, we had Patricio [Freire], Henry [Cejudo], and ‘The Eraser’ [Paulo Costa] all preparing to win their second world title, with Paulo preparing for Yoel Romero to become the number one contender. That camp was going on and Korean Zombie was there and Leandro Higo started becoming his training partner. When we had to fight Brian Ortega I became more involved.”

Although Korean Zombie currently does not have a fight booked, Eric Albarracin says they are paying close attention to the UFC 251 co-main event between Alex Volkanovski and Max Holloway. They believe Zombie could get the next title without having to fight again, but the idea of fighting Ortega is still intriguing.

“Definitely, Zombie is right there. Zombie is probably the number one athlete in Korea. He did his military stint and came back and has been on a roll, getting two quick knockouts. Korean Zombie is definitely next in line. We are going to after 145 and 185,” he concluded.

Would you rather see Korean Zombie fight Brian Ortega or the winner of Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway?