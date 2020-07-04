Coach: Henry Cejudo would end retirement to fight Volkanovski-Holloway winner or a boxing match with Ryan Garcia

Henry Cejudo will be paying close attention to the featherweight title fight at UFC 251.

In the new main event of the pay-per-view card, Alex Volkanovski will look to defend his featherweight title in a rematch against former champion Max Holloway. It is an intriguing matchup, but ahead of the fight, Volkanovski and Cejudo have traded shots and many have wondered if a fight between the two will happen.

According to Cejudo’s coach, Albarracin believes “Triple C” would end his retirement to fight the winner of Volkanovski-Holloway or a boxing match against Ryan Garcia.

“That is the thing [with] Henry, when you have been number one since he was like 11-years-old, he’s always had that target on his back. You set these goals and you achieve them, there is almost nothing left,” Albarracin said to BJPENN.com. “On the other hand, it is hard to get burnt out when you are making a few million a fight. I think that is part of it, that is not the only reason why. He wants to retire because he’s always been set on starting a family and dedicated his whole life to this and becoming the greatest combat athlete of all-time and he achieved it by becoming an Olympic, flyweight and bantamweight champ.

“There is really only one fight that lures him and that would be Volkanovski in MMA. Due to the fact that no one has ever won three titles in three different weight classes. King Ryan Garcia, Henry use to box right after wrestling,” he continued. “Henry’s hands are good that is why King Ryan Garcia called him out. But, really there is only one true king and sooner or later, everyone bends the knee to Triple C. If it is boxing it’s Ryan Garcia, if it’s MMA it’s Volkanovski.”

If Holloway wins, Albarracin knows Cejudo can still defeat the Hawaiian. But, he does admit they like the Volkanovski matchup more as the two have trash-talked one another.

“I think it is the weight class. For right now, if Holloway wins, I think Henry beats Holloway as well. Henry is not that much smaller than Volkanovski,” he said “So, he has shown he is beatable and he doesn’t have the knockout power, he is more of a volume puncher. Henry has that knockout power as you’ve seen.”

Although Henry Cejudo is retired, it does seem likely he will fight again. But, Captain Eric still wouldn’t be shocked if we don’t see him compete again.

