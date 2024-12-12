Joe Rogan unsure if Conor McGregor will return to UFC following recent sexual assault verdict: “He likes coke”

Joe Rogan is uncertain if we’ll ever see UFC star Conor McGregor back in the Octagon.

On Nov. 22, a jury in Dublin, Ireland’s High Court ruled McGregor was civically liable for sexually assaulting a woman named Nikita Hand in local hotel room in 2018. The court ordered the former two-division UFC champion to pay just shy of $260,000 in damages, and the fallout continued from there, as many of his corporate partners — including his beloved Proper No. 12 whiskey — cut ties with him.

During the court proceedings, McGregor admitted to using cocaine, confirming widespread suspicions about his drug habits. That behaviour is the main reason Rogan doubts the Irishman will ever fight in the UFC again.

“I don’t know if Conor’s ever going to fight again,” the UFC commentator said on a recent episode of his popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast, adding that he doesn’t “know the real details of that case.”

“I know his version of it, and her version of it, and what played out in the court, but the reality is that guy’s partying, and he’s partying real hard, and he talked about it in the court case,” he said. “He was talking about cocaine. That was the whole thing: [he said] ‘we were doing cocaine, we were f**king.'”

“He likes coke,” he added bluntly.