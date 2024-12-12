Belal Muhammad goes off on Conor McGregor over his actions and his future

By Harry Kettle - December 12, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has gone off on Conor McGregor following the latter’s UFC 310 jokes.

Conor McGregor, Belal Muhammad

As we know, Conor McGregor has gone through a pretty big transition in the last month or so. After being found liable in his sexual assault civil case, the perception of the Irishman from the general public has shifted dramatically.

As a result, he’s lost sponsorships, he’s lost fans, and yet, he still seems to be trying to carry on as normal. Even after UFC 310, he mocked Belal Muhammad, claiming that nobody knew who he was.

In a recent podcast appearance, Muhammad decided to respond to McGregor – and he didn’t hold back.

Muhammad goes after McGregor

“He was definitely coked out of his mind last night,” Muhammad told Jake Shields. “When you look at how far he’s fallen off — he’s lost Proper 12, which was his baby. Think about your future and how your kids are going to look at you.

“Now, you’re a convicted rapist,” Muhammad continued. “You’re showing yourself. You’re showing the next generation — the people who look up to you, that see you as a star and have you on a pedestal — and you’re showing this side of yourself.

“And now, as a fighter, he always wants to put his name in the mix whenever there is a big fight,” Muhammad later said. “You have all the money in the world, but he wants that stardom, and he’s losing it.

“No one cares about him,” Muhammad added. “Now, he wants that so bad. They say that money doesn’t buy you happiness … I don’t think he’s happy. You can just tell he’s not happy. He’s that guy that is embarrassing.”

“Obviously, he built up the sport to another level, but now he’s bringing it down,” Muhammad continued. “You’re the stereotype that people think fighters are — drunks, addicts. You have young kids, and you should look at yourself in the mirror and think, ‘I need to make changes.’ You’ve go to rehab, bro.

“People are only going to know him because of this rape case,” he finished. “I don’t really care. I’ll go back-and-forth with him all day. He would never fight me, so he puts those tweets out there to act like he would.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you agree? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

