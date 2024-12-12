Michael Bisping explains why he wants to see Anthony Smith fight again after UFC 310

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has explained why he wants to see Anthony Smith fight again after his UFC 310 loss.

Last weekend at UFC 310, Anthony Smith took on Dominick Reyes. It came just weeks after his close friend and coach Scott Morton suddenly passed away, leaving many to wonder whether or not he’d even make the walk. Alas, he did, and he wound up losing fairly convincingly.

Ever since then, there have been calls for Smith to retire from mixed martial arts. The man himself even took off his gloves at the end of the bout and made it known that it’s definitely something he’s considering.

Michael Bisping, a good friend of Anthony Smith’s, had the following to say on the matter recently.