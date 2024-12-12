Michael Bisping explains why he wants to see Anthony Smith fight again after UFC 310

By Harry Kettle - December 12, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has explained why he wants to see Anthony Smith fight again after his UFC 310 loss.

Michael Bisping, Anthony Smith, UFC

Last weekend at UFC 310, Anthony Smith took on Dominick Reyes. It came just weeks after his close friend and coach Scott Morton suddenly passed away, leaving many to wonder whether or not he’d even make the walk. Alas, he did, and he wound up losing fairly convincingly.

RELATED: Anthony Smith explains the “f***ed up mindset” he’s bringing into UFC 310 fight with Dominick Reyes

Ever since then, there have been calls for Smith to retire from mixed martial arts. The man himself even took off his gloves at the end of the bout and made it known that it’s definitely something he’s considering.

Michael Bisping, a good friend of Anthony Smith’s, had the following to say on the matter recently.

Bisping’s view on Smith’s future

“I don’t think he should’ve taken that fight, at all,” Bisping said of Smith. “But I don’t think he will retire. I think when he watches that back, he’s going to be embarrassed when he watches it, and it’ll inspire him to come back. The world doesn’t deserve to remember him like that…

“Maybe it was therapeutic in some ways, but I’d like to see him fight again…this isn’t a sport that you play, and that’s why Dana White says Chris Weidman and Clay Guida need to retire. That s*** will stay with you,” Bisping continued. “If he fights, I’m going to give him a call, and say ‘If you do this, do it for the right reasons. Train as if you’re training for a world title fight, as if you’re going against Jon Jones’. Leave no stone unturned, otherwise if you’re not willing to do that, then don’t even think about it in the first place!”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Do you agree with Michael Bisping? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Anthony Smith Michael Bisping UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett gives his thoughts on Ilia Topuria's potential lightweight move

Harry Kettle - December 12, 2024
Joaquin Buckley
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley claims Colby Covington was "scared" to train with him in the past

Cole Shelton - December 11, 2024

Joaquin Buckley claims Colby Covington was scared to train with him in the past.

Colby Covington
Joaquin Buckley

Colby Covington sends threatening warning to Joaquin Buckley ahead of UFC Tampa: "I'm going to break every bone in his body"

Cole Shelton - December 11, 2024

Colby Covington has sent a scathing warning to Joaquin Buckley ahead of UFC Tampa.

Colby Covington and Joaquin Buckley
Joaquin Buckley

Pro fighters make their picks for Colby Covington vs Joaquin Buckley

Cole Shelton - December 11, 2024

In the main event of UFC Tampa, a massive welterweight bout takes place as Colby Covington takes on Joaquin Buckley. Heading into the fight, Covington is a +230 underdog while Buckley is a -310 favorite on FanDuel.

Jon Jones, Colby Covington
Jon Jones

Colby Covington unleashes on 'woman beater' Jon Jones: "He is a f*cking coward!"

Josh Evanoff - December 11, 2024

UFC welterweight Colby Covington has again taken aim at heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Alexandre Pantoja, Kai Kara-France

Alexandre Pantoja believes Kai Kara-France is most likely title challenger following UFC 310 win: "Makes the most sense"

Josh Evanoff - December 11, 2024
Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Sean Strickland

Dricus du Plessis claims Khamzat Chimaev fight was discussed before UFC 312 booking against Sean Strickland

Fernando Quiles - December 11, 2024

Dricus du Plessis has revealed that a UFC title defense against Khamzat Chimaev was initially discussed.

UFC Gloves
UFC

UFC veteran announces shocking retirement one month after submission loss: 'Injuries have caught up with me'

Fernando Quiles - December 11, 2024

One UFC fighter has stunned the MMA community with the announcement of his retirement.

Ilia Topuria Daniel Cormier
Ilia Topuria

Daniel Cormier shares interesting theory on Ilia Topuria's callout of Charles Oliveira

Fernando Quiles - December 11, 2024

Daniel Cormier has shared why he thinks Ilia Topuria called out Charles Oliveira.

Conor McGregor and Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Conor McGregor calls out 'wannabe' featherweight champ Ilia Topuria

Zain Bando - December 10, 2024

Conor McGregor is back beefing with champions instead of worrying about his personal issues.