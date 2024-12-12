Michael Bisping explains why he wants to see Anthony Smith fight again after UFC 310
UFC commentator Michael Bisping has explained why he wants to see Anthony Smith fight again after his UFC 310 loss.
Last weekend at UFC 310, Anthony Smith took on Dominick Reyes. It came just weeks after his close friend and coach Scott Morton suddenly passed away, leaving many to wonder whether or not he’d even make the walk. Alas, he did, and he wound up losing fairly convincingly.
Ever since then, there have been calls for Smith to retire from mixed martial arts. The man himself even took off his gloves at the end of the bout and made it known that it’s definitely something he’s considering.
Michael Bisping, a good friend of Anthony Smith’s, had the following to say on the matter recently.
Bisping’s view on Smith’s future
“I don’t think he should’ve taken that fight, at all,” Bisping said of Smith. “But I don’t think he will retire. I think when he watches that back, he’s going to be embarrassed when he watches it, and it’ll inspire him to come back. The world doesn’t deserve to remember him like that…
“Maybe it was therapeutic in some ways, but I’d like to see him fight again…this isn’t a sport that you play, and that’s why Dana White says Chris Weidman and Clay Guida need to retire. That s*** will stay with you,” Bisping continued. “If he fights, I’m going to give him a call, and say ‘If you do this, do it for the right reasons. Train as if you’re training for a world title fight, as if you’re going against Jon Jones’. Leave no stone unturned, otherwise if you’re not willing to do that, then don’t even think about it in the first place!”
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
