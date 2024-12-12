Paddy Pimblett gives his thoughts on Ilia Topuria’s potential lightweight move

By Harry Kettle - December 12, 2024

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has given his thoughts on Ilia Topuria potentially making the move up to lightweight.

Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett

For the longest time, Paddy Pimblett has been one of the biggest names in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While you may not be a big fan of him, nobody can deny the success he’s enjoyed since arriving in the promotion a few years ago.

RELATED: Paddy Pimblett remains confident he could beat “hand sanitizer boy” Ilia Topuria after watching UFC 308: “I still think I beat him”

Now, he’s a genuine contender at lightweight, with many believing he could be in for a big fight at UFC London. Ilia Topuria, meanwhile, has exploded into life on the big stage, capturing the UFC featherweight championship from Alexander Volkanovski before successfully defending it against Max Holloway.

As many of you know, Pimblett and Topuria have been in an on-off feud for years now. In a recent Instagram post, it seems as if ‘The Baddy’ references Topuria’s impending decision to move up to 155 pounds.

Pimblett sends a message

“New blood at 155? [shifty eyes emoji] [hand sanitizer emoji]”

It certainly seems as if, based on the second emoji at least, that he’s referring to Ilia Topuria. There’s always a chance that this is the fight we see at some point in the future but for the time being, you’d have to imagine Topuria has his sights set higher than the Liverpudlian.

He’s already become a world champion in one division. At this point, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him do the same at lightweight.

Do you believe we will ever see Paddy Pimblett battle Ilia Topuria inside the Octagon? If it does happen, who are you backing? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

