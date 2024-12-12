Paddy Pimblett gives his thoughts on Ilia Topuria’s potential lightweight move

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has given his thoughts on Ilia Topuria potentially making the move up to lightweight.

For the longest time, Paddy Pimblett has been one of the biggest names in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While you may not be a big fan of him, nobody can deny the success he’s enjoyed since arriving in the promotion a few years ago.

Now, he’s a genuine contender at lightweight, with many believing he could be in for a big fight at UFC London. Ilia Topuria, meanwhile, has exploded into life on the big stage, capturing the UFC featherweight championship from Alexander Volkanovski before successfully defending it against Max Holloway.

As many of you know, Pimblett and Topuria have been in an on-off feud for years now. In a recent Instagram post, it seems as if ‘The Baddy’ references Topuria’s impending decision to move up to 155 pounds.