Joaquin Buckley claims Colby Covington was “scared” to train with him in the past

By Cole Shelton - December 11, 2024

Joaquin Buckley claims Colby Covington was scared to train with him in the past.

Joaquin Buckley

While Covington was in training camp for the second fight against Kamaru Usman, Buckley showed up to MMA Masters. There, he says he met Covington for the first time, and when Buckley asked if he needed any help, ‘Chaos’ reportedly shot it down.

“Why you lying, Colby? Why you lying? That’s the funniest thing. We’ve done already met each other before. This will be our third time meeting each other if we get to face off,” Buckley said at UFC Tampa media day. “When I trained out in Miami with MMA Masters, this was right before he had the fight with Kamaru Usman. Before I met him, I knew that he trained down there, I didn’t know what to expect. I had only known him from all the stuff that he does on camera.

“But when I saw him, just a chill dude. He was like ‘what’s up man’ (and) I’m like ‘how you doing, bro?’ Just a basic guy. Eventually, I was like I can help you out with this Kamaru Usman fight, I think we should get some rounds in, get some training in. (He said) ‘oh man I would love that, that would be cool.’ Funny thing about it, it just never happened. Because he just didn’t want to work,” Buckley concluded.

Joaquin Buckley says Colby Covington was nervous to step in the cage with him

Whether or not this happened is uncertain, but Joaquin Buckley says it was because Covington was scared of him.

“It’s funny how he was scared to just train with me and now he’s stepping in the cage with me,” Buckley said. “For real, Colby’s been quiet and he hasn’t been saying anything because he knows the truth. I think he’s really nervous to step in that cage with me.”

Luckily for Buckley, he will get the chance to share the cage with Covington in the main event of UFC Tampa on Saturday.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

