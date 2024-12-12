Colby Covington sends threatening warning to Joaquin Buckley ahead of UFC Tampa: “I’m going to break every bone in his body”

Colby Covington has sent a scathing warning to Joaquin Buckley ahead of UFC Tampa.

Covington and Buckley are set to headline UFC Tampa on Saturday in an intriguing welterweight bout. It’s Covington’s first fight in a year since he lost to Leon Edwards for the welterweight title.

Entering the bout, Colby Covington is the betting underdog, but he has all the confidence that he won’t just beat Buckley but will make it violent.

“I’m going to break this kid in half, I’m going to break every bone in his body, he’s never going to be the same after December 14. He has no idea, he’s never fought or faced anyone like me. It’s going to be a tough night for him,” Covington said on UFC Journey.

If Covington does beat Buckley and make it violent as he says, it could lead to him being right back in the title picture.