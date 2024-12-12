Colby Covington sends threatening warning to Joaquin Buckley ahead of UFC Tampa: “I’m going to break every bone in his body”

By Cole Shelton - December 11, 2024

Colby Covington has sent a scathing warning to Joaquin Buckley ahead of UFC Tampa.

Colby Covington

Covington and Buckley are set to headline UFC Tampa on Saturday in an intriguing welterweight bout. It’s Covington’s first fight in a year since he lost to Leon Edwards for the welterweight title.

Entering the bout, Colby Covington is the betting underdog, but he has all the confidence that he won’t just beat Buckley but will make it violent.

“I’m going to break this kid in half, I’m going to break every bone in his body, he’s never going to be the same after December 14. He has no idea, he’s never fought or faced anyone like me. It’s going to be a tough night for him,” Covington said on UFC Journey.

If Covington does beat Buckley and make it violent as he says, it could lead to him being right back in the title picture.

Colby Covington plans to prove the doubters wrong at UFC Tampa

Covington is a big underdog to Buckley and he knows many are overlooking him after his last fight. However, Covington says he got injured early on against Edwards.

With that, Colby Covington plans to remind everyone just how good he is with a statement-making performance on Saturday.

“After Masvidal, I got another shot for the undisputed title,” Covington said. “The first kick I threw, I broke it on his elbow, I was compromised from the very first round, the very first 30 seconds of the fight and I knew it was going to be a tough night for me. With a broken foot in. a big fight against a guy who wanted to take my head off, who’s probably the hardest fight I’ve ever had to endure. I know I’m so much better than that. Now, it’s about coming back and giving the fans a real treat of who Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington. People have tried to write me off, and now it’s about re-writing all those wrongs.”

Colby Covington is 17-4 as a pro and coming off the loss to Edwards. Covington is 12-4 in the UFC.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington Joaquin Buckley UFC

Related

Colby Covington and Joaquin Buckley

Pro fighters make their picks for Colby Covington vs Joaquin Buckley

Cole Shelton - December 11, 2024
Jon Jones, Colby Covington
Jon Jones

Colby Covington unleashes on 'woman beater' Jon Jones: "He is a f*cking coward!"

Josh Evanoff - December 11, 2024

UFC welterweight Colby Covington has again taken aim at heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Alexandre Pantoja, Kai Kara-France
Kai Kara-France

Alexandre Pantoja believes Kai Kara-France is most likely title challenger following UFC 310 win: "Makes the most sense"

Josh Evanoff - December 11, 2024

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja believes a fight with Kai Kara-France is likely next.

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Sean Strickland

Dricus du Plessis claims Khamzat Chimaev fight was discussed before UFC 312 booking against Sean Strickland

Fernando Quiles - December 11, 2024

Dricus du Plessis has revealed that a UFC title defense against Khamzat Chimaev was initially discussed.

UFC Gloves
UFC

UFC veteran announces shocking retirement one month after submission loss: 'Injuries have caught up with me'

Fernando Quiles - December 11, 2024

One UFC fighter has stunned the MMA community with the announcement of his retirement.

Ilia Topuria Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier shares interesting theory on Ilia Topuria's callout of Charles Oliveira

Fernando Quiles - December 11, 2024
Conor McGregor and Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Conor McGregor calls out 'wannabe' featherweight champ Ilia Topuria

Zain Bando - December 10, 2024

Conor McGregor is back beefing with champions instead of worrying about his personal issues.

Billy Quarantillo
UFC

Billy Quarantillo eyes "highlight-reel finish" over Cub Swanson at UFC Tampa: "People will tune in"

Cole Shelton - December 10, 2024

Billy Quarantillo is thrilled he gets to fight at home in Tampa.

Dustin Poirier
Ilia Topuria

Dustin Poirier intrigued with Ilia Topuria's potential move to lightweight

Zain Bando - December 10, 2024

Dustin Poirier has responded to Ilia Topuria’s potential plans to move up to lightweight.

Colby Covington
Joaquin Buckley

Colby Covington vows to give fans a "treat" against Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa

Cole Shelton - December 10, 2024

Colby Covington plans to prove the doubters wrong at UFC Tampa.