Colby Covington sends threatening warning to Joaquin Buckley ahead of UFC Tampa: “I’m going to break every bone in his body”
Colby Covington has sent a scathing warning to Joaquin Buckley ahead of UFC Tampa.
Covington and Buckley are set to headline UFC Tampa on Saturday in an intriguing welterweight bout. It’s Covington’s first fight in a year since he lost to Leon Edwards for the welterweight title.
Entering the bout, Colby Covington is the betting underdog, but he has all the confidence that he won’t just beat Buckley but will make it violent.
“I’m going to break this kid in half, I’m going to break every bone in his body, he’s never going to be the same after December 14. He has no idea, he’s never fought or faced anyone like me. It’s going to be a tough night for him,” Covington said on UFC Journey.
If Covington does beat Buckley and make it violent as he says, it could lead to him being right back in the title picture.
Colby Covington plans to prove the doubters wrong at UFC Tampa
Covington is a big underdog to Buckley and he knows many are overlooking him after his last fight. However, Covington says he got injured early on against Edwards.
With that, Colby Covington plans to remind everyone just how good he is with a statement-making performance on Saturday.
“After Masvidal, I got another shot for the undisputed title,” Covington said. “The first kick I threw, I broke it on his elbow, I was compromised from the very first round, the very first 30 seconds of the fight and I knew it was going to be a tough night for me. With a broken foot in. a big fight against a guy who wanted to take my head off, who’s probably the hardest fight I’ve ever had to endure. I know I’m so much better than that. Now, it’s about coming back and giving the fans a real treat of who Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington. People have tried to write me off, and now it’s about re-writing all those wrongs.”
Colby Covington is 17-4 as a pro and coming off the loss to Edwards. Covington is 12-4 in the UFC.
