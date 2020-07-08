UFC 251 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 2 title fight

In the co-main event of UFC 251 on Fight Island, Alex Volkanovski looks to defend his featherweight belt when he rematches Max Holloway. Heading into the fight, the champ is a -230 favorite while the Hawaiian in Holloway is a +180 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The majority of the fighters believe Holloway will make the necessary adjustments to reclaim his featherweight title.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 2:

Frankie Edgar, UFC bantamweight: That’s a tough one. I thought Max was going to win the first fight but Volkanovski pitched a beautiful fight. He had a beautiful game plan. But, I think Max will make the adjustments and come back strong and win. Max was pretty spent the last time they fought after fighting back-to-back-to-back and now has time off. A rejuvenated Max will get it done.

Volkan Oezdemir, UFC light heavyweight: I think Holloway will take it. He has been dominant and he will change some things and adjust his game plan to get the win.

Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: I think Volkanovski will beat Holloway again. He looked good in the first fight and will get the job done again.

Ian Heinisch, UFC middleweight: I love Max so I may be a little biased. So, my pick is Holloway.

Gray Maynard, former UFC lightweight: I think Volkanovski gets it done again. He’s probably in Holloway’s head a little bit.

Randy Costa, UFC bantamweight: Max’s fight IQ is extremely high. I think we will see a completely different game plan from Max and he gets it done. He’s going to be much lighter on his feet and will utilize a heavy pull and smother game to try and prevent the heavy leg kicks from Volkanovski. I think Max Holloway wins by decision.

Tyson Nam, UFC flyweight: Max will definitely make adjustments to win that belt back and bring it back to Hawaii. He is very dedicated, has some great coaching, and I think having some time off will help him. Max will show why he is the greatest featherweight in UFC history.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I think Holloway gets back his belt. In the first fight, Volkanovski was able to land the leg kicks which made him go southpaw. So, if Holloway can avoid those kicks I think he can win. I thought he won every single exchange and it was only when he went southpaw that Volkanovski started to win the fight.

Youssef Zalal, UFC featherweight: I think Max Holloway gets his belt back. He will make the changes needed to come out with a better game plan and get the job done.

