Maycee Barber provides positive update on her future after health scare
UFC contender Maycee Barber has provided an update on her future in mixed martial arts following a recent health scare.
Over the course of the last few years, Maycee Barber has been viewed as a real prospect. She started off incredibly young in mixed martial arts but now, after some fine-tuning and losses, she’s been able to string together a really nice run of form.
The 26-year-old is riding a six-fight unbeaten streak and she’s ready to prove that she has what it takes to become a world champion. However, earlier this year, she was hit with a health scare, forcing her to pull out of a scheduled main event showdown against Rose Namajunas.
In a recent interview, Barber opened up on her comeback and what’s next for her.
Barber provides update on her future
“Everything’s going great now,” Barber said on “Morning Kombat.” “It has been a long journey. I was so bummed when – well, first of all, I was so excited to fight Rose because not only was I fighting Rose, but I was also fighting in Denver where I made my UFC debut. So for me, it was my first main event.
“It was a very huge opportunity for me, and I was so excited and then I was devastated when I was told, ‘Hey look, you’re not going to fight on this card.’ Obviously the health is more important. So I was very devastated, but I have made a lot of progress coming forward, and I can’t wait to be back.”
She then spoke about when she could return.
“Yeah, actually I was just messaging with Mick (Maynard), and Hunter (Campbell) called me, as well,” Barber said. “I’m hoping for April, honestly. I mean, I know it still is a little ways out, but for me, that’s the timeline that I was given and so originally, I thought I was going to be until July, August of next year, but it’s looking more like April.”
