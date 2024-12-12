Maycee Barber provides positive update on her future after health scare

UFC contender Maycee Barber has provided an update on her future in mixed martial arts following a recent health scare.

Over the course of the last few years, Maycee Barber has been viewed as a real prospect. She started off incredibly young in mixed martial arts but now, after some fine-tuning and losses, she’s been able to string together a really nice run of form.

The 26-year-old is riding a six-fight unbeaten streak and she’s ready to prove that she has what it takes to become a world champion. However, earlier this year, she was hit with a health scare, forcing her to pull out of a scheduled main event showdown against Rose Namajunas.

In a recent interview, Barber opened up on her comeback and what’s next for her.