Pro fighters make their picks for Colby Covington vs Joaquin Buckley

By Cole Shelton - December 11, 2024

In the main event of UFC Tampa, a massive welterweight bout takes place as Colby Covington takes on Joaquin Buckley. Heading into the fight, Covington is a +230 underdog while Buckley is a -310 favorite on FanDuel.

Colby Covington and Joaquin Buckley

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the fight. The pros believe Buckley will get the biggest win of his career on Saturday night at UFC Tampa. Many of the pros wonder if Covington is past his prime and believe the short notice will also impact him.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Colby Covington vs Joaquin Buckley:

Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: Buckley. I think Covington has lost a step and is taking it on short notice which isn’t good for him, as Buckley has been active and looking good.

Michael Chiesa, UFC welterweight: I think Buckley is the dark horse of the division. Everyone is talking about Shavkat, Garry, JDM. I’m really high on Buckley at welterweight. I’m not sure if Colby was chomping at the bit to fight or was forced. He is for the first time going into a fight with no promises of a title fight. I think Buckley wins.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: I think Buckley gets the win. Covington didn’t look good at all in his last fight, and I think that could be a sign of him being past his prime a bit. Buckley looks great at welterweight and has the ability to stuff Covington’s takedowns.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: I got Buckley. I don’t like Covington on the short notice, especially after his last fight and I wonder how much he truly wants to fight. This is Buckley’s chance to make a name and become a contender.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I think Covington gets it done with his wrestling. He has a chip on his shoulder.

Fighters picking Colby Covington: Davey Grant

Fighters picking Joaquin Buckley: Chase Hooper, Michael Chiesa, Billy Quarantillo, Max Griffin

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Colby Covington Joaquin Buckley UFC

