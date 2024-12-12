Pro fighters make their picks for Colby Covington vs Joaquin Buckley

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Colby Covington vs Joaquin Buckley:

Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: Buckley. I think Covington has lost a step and is taking it on short notice which isn’t good for him, as Buckley has been active and looking good.

Michael Chiesa, UFC welterweight: I think Buckley is the dark horse of the division. Everyone is talking about Shavkat, Garry, JDM. I’m really high on Buckley at welterweight. I’m not sure if Colby was chomping at the bit to fight or was forced. He is for the first time going into a fight with no promises of a title fight. I think Buckley wins.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: I think Buckley gets the win. Covington didn’t look good at all in his last fight, and I think that could be a sign of him being past his prime a bit. Buckley looks great at welterweight and has the ability to stuff Covington’s takedowns.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: I got Buckley. I don’t like Covington on the short notice, especially after his last fight and I wonder how much he truly wants to fight. This is Buckley’s chance to make a name and become a contender.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I think Covington gets it done with his wrestling. He has a chip on his shoulder.

***

Fighters picking Colby Covington: Davey Grant

Fighters picking Joaquin Buckley: Chase Hooper, Michael Chiesa, Billy Quarantillo, Max Griffin