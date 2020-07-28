Calvin Kattar “wouldn’t be surprised” if he gets the next title shot against Alex Volkanovski

Calvin Kattar believes he could very well be fighting for UFC gold next time out.

Kattar, who is currently ranked sixth in the division, is already 2-0 in 2020. He had a knockout win over Jeremy Stephens and most recently a decision win over Dan Ige. Not only did he beat the streaking Ige, but he also did it over five rounds.

For Kattar, he says that fight was almost a perfect performance despite not getting a finish.

“I mean without getting a finish, I think a perfect win for me is getting the finish,” Kattar said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “It is a good win, he is a tough kid. I was happy with the way it worked out. I believe it was 1-1 after two and to go on and win the next three rounds is solid.”

Entering the fight, Calvin Kattar said he wanted to finish Dan Ige, but he knew the Hawaiian would be tough. So, for “The Boston Finisher” he says he put the division on notice that he can go five hard rounds.

“I try to finish everybody, it is more like I look to finish everybody. If I don’t get it done I look back at it post-fight and look to see if I could’ve,” he said. “At the end of the day, we like to learn off wins, five rounds to go out there and feel what that is like. It was good to get some reps in on a five-round fight with a tough guy in Dan Ige.”

Following the win over Ige, everyone was wondering what is next for Calvin Kattar. Right now, he has to heal up his nose which is broken but says he still wants to get a third fight in 2020.

For Kattar, he says he doesn’t care who it is against as he knows he will have to fight all the top-10 guys eventually.

“I don’t really care who is next, I know that sounds like a weird thing. But, I see myself competing against all these guys eventually so I don’t care when it happens,” Kattar said. “Ideally, it will be the champion, if I can’t get him, I want the guy who gets me to the champ. Whoever that is, sign me up.”

With the featherweight champion in Alex Volkanovski coming off a win over Max Holloway and no clear-cut contender, Kattar believes he could get the next shot. No one in the top-five has fought in 2020.

So, he wouldn’t be surprised if he is fighting for UFC gold next time out.

“I wouldn’t be surprised. All things considered, fights falling out, you saw what happened with Burns, opportunities present themselves,” he concluded. “All you can do is try and be as ready as possible. I feel like I’d do well with all of these guys in the top-five but it is about getting the opportunity to prove it. So, I’m waiting for my opportunity.”

