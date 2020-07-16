Pros react to Calvin Kattar defeating Dan Ige at UFC Fight Island

Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige were making a quick turnaround in hopes of becoming a top-five featherweight in the main event of UFC Fight Island.

Kattar (21-4) was riding high after a very impressive knockout win over Jeremy Stephens at UFC 249. He is currently 5-2 inside the Octagon with notable wins over Shane Burgos, Andre Fili, and Ricardo Lamas. His lone UFC losses came to Renato Moicano and Zabit Magomedsharipov, where many thought if the fight was five rounds, Kattar would’ve won.

Ige (14-2) meanwhile, is looking to extend his winning streak to seven. The Hawaiian lost his UFC debut to Julio Arce but has completely changed his game. Last time out, Ige earned a split decision win over Edson Barboza where the win got him ranked in the top-10 of the division.

It was a crucial fight for the featherweight division where the winner could very well be in a number one contender bout. The title was just defended a couple of days ago and with none of the top-five featherweights booked, an impressive performance here could even get them a title shot.

It was a highly-anticipated bout where many thought the fight would end by stoppage. Yet, that is not what happened as the two went at it for five rounds. Both top-10 featherweights proved they have the gas tank to go the distance. In the fight, they both landed heavy shots but it was Kattar’s boxing and his takedown defense that secured him the victory in a very entertaining scrap.

Official UFC Fight Island Result: Calvin Kattar def. Dan Ige by decision.

Check out how the pros reacted to Kattar/Ige defeating Kattar/Ige:

Who you got for this one? #UFCFightIsland1 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) July 16, 2020

FW’s about to put on another show! #FightIsland — Josh Emmett (@JoshEmmettUFC) July 16, 2020

Kattar hands are sharp! Quick, precise and hard! #FightIsland1 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 16, 2020

Wow I like this fight both guy got good hands!! #UFCFightIsland1 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 16, 2020

@CalvinKattar is looking slick! Smell a Finish soon! 👀🔥 #UFCFightIsland — Kai Kara France (@kaikarafrance) July 16, 2020

2 rounds for Kattar, 1 round for Ige on my very unofficial scorecard. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 16, 2020

Fourth round not for everyone! I like this fight! #UFCFightIsland1 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 16, 2020

Final round! Who takes it tonight? #UFCFightIsland1 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) July 16, 2020

That’s a 🔥🔥🔥 fight #FightIsland1 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 16, 2020

Wow I love this sport!! #UFCFightIsland1 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 16, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 15, 2020