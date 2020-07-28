Just Scrap Radio Ep. 4 with Edmen Shahbazyan, Calvin Kattar & Alex Perez

The fourth episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 5.

Host Cole Shelton is first joined by rising middleweight contender, Edmen Shahbazyan (1:55). Then, UFC featherweight Calvin Kattar (17:19) comes on and the final guest is UFC flyweight, Alex Perez (29:31). Irene Aldana was supposed to be on the program but she was removed from the Aug. 1 event due to testing positive for COVID-19. So, we wish her the best in overcoming the virus.

Edmen Shahbazyan is the first guest of the episode to preview his UFC Vegas 5 main event fight against Derek Brunson. Shahbazyan discusses this fight being booked now three times and whether or not he regrets not taking a short notice fight at UFC 248. That, of course, was the last UFC event with fans. But, Shahbazyan thought he would be fighting a month later in April which obviously turned out to not be the case. The undefeated contender then talks about whether or not the pandemic will impact his goal of being the youngest UFC champion. He then concludes the chat by talking about his relationship with Ronda Rousey, who serves as his manager.

Calvin Kattar then joins the program as the first repeat guest on the show. “The Boston Finisher” recaps his big UFC Fight Island win over Dan Ige. He also touches on the featherweight title fight that happened at UFC 251. Kattar then discusses what could be next for him and why he believes he may get the next crack at Alex Volkanovski.

Alex Perez steps up on short notice to join the program following Aldana being removed from the Aug. 1 event. The fifth-ranked flyweight discusses the flyweight title fight and Deiveson Figueiredo being the new champion. He then explains why he should be next for the champ.

