UFC Fight Island Results: Calvin Kattar defeats Dan Ige (Highlights)

A pivotal featherweight bout between Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige headlined a rare Wednesday night UFC event on Fight Island.

Kattar (21-4) is looking to extend his winning streak to two following his very impressive knockout win over Jeremy Stephens at UFC 249. He is currently 5-2 inside the Octagon with notable wins over Shane Burgos, Andre Fili, and Ricardo Lamas.

Ige (14-2) meanwhile, is looking to extend his winning streak to seven. The Hawaiian lost his UFC debut but since then has looked like a different fighter. Last time out, Ige earned a split decision win over Edson Barboza where the win got him ranked in the top-10 of the division.

Round one starts with Kattar and Ige figuring out their reach. The Hawaiian is looking to attack the body and the one who is pressing the action early. Kattar is starting to find his range and Ige shoots for a takedown which is stuffed and “The Boston Finisher” lands heavy ground and pound shots. Kattar catches the kick and puts Ige on his back. He is really starting to find his groove right now. The round comes to a close where Ige told BJPENN.com ahead of this fight it normally takes five minutes for him to get going.

Round two begins with the pair feeling each other out once again. Ige is landing some solid shots here and still is the one pressing forward. Kattar landed a clean right hand but Ige comes back with a big left hook. Ige rips the body and then comes back to the head. The Hawaiian is having success in the second round. Both land massive shots back-to-back and Kattar attempts a flying knee which just misses. The horn sounds and this is a very even fight.

To start the third round, Ige attempts some jabs and throws a kick behind it. Both men are still throwing in volume and don’t look tired. Kattar is the one who is walking forward now. Both men seem fine standing and trading, which is interesting as most pundits thought Ige’s path to victory was his wrestling and ground game. Kattar lands a big right hand and throws a head kick which is blocked. After three rounds this has been a very close and entertaining fight.

The fourth round starts with Ige attempting a takedown but Kattar scrambles and gets back up to his feet. After another takedown attempt, Kattar gets on top of Ige and landing some heavy elbows on top. Both men are still throwing their punches with a ton of power, their cardio has held up nicely. Horn sounds, we have one more round to go, and this fight has been very entertaining.

Round five starts with Ige throwing a job and attempting a clinch. Even in the fifth round, both fighters are still looking for the knockout punch. Ige is the one pressing forward now as his coaches told him he needs to go after it in the final round. Ige goes for a takedown and Kattar stuffs it by jumping in the air. The Hawaiian is now 0-7 on takedown attempts. To the surprise of many, we have gone the distance.

Calvin Kattar takes the UD 🙌#UFCFightIsland1 pic.twitter.com/zAPbJzFTPt — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 16, 2020

Official Result: Calvin Kattar def. Dan Ige by unanimous decision.

What do you think should be next for Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige?