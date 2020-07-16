What’s next for Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige after UFC Fight Island 1?

In the main event of UFC Fight Island 1, rising featherweight contenders, in Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige were looking to continue their hot streaks.

It was a very intriguing scrap, where the winner would likely enter a number one contender bout, or perhaps earn a title shot. Both fighters told BJPENN.com they were planning on breaking the other in there, but that is far from what happened. Both Kattar and Ige kept on coming forward and landing heavy shots. But, it was Kattar who got the job done by decision.

Now, following the event, here is what we think should be next for Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige.

Calvin Kattar

Calvin Kattar is legit.

Kattar is now 6-2 inside the Octagon with his two losses coming to Renato Moicano and Zabit Magomedsharipov. But, many thought if the Zabit fight was five rounds, it would’ve been Kattar who got his hand raised.

In this fight against Ige, Kattar proved he has the cardio to go five hard rounds and has the chin to take a shot. In his previous fights, he has been knocking everyone out. But, he stuck to the game plan and showed off his impressive takedown defense stuffing every single one of Ige’s attempt.

Now, following the win, Kattar should get a top-ranked opponent and that should be against Max Holloway. Holloway and Kattar are two of the best boxers in the featherweight division and for “The Boston Finisher” if he can beat the former champion, he would no doubt earn a title shot. For Holloway, it gives him a chance to beat a top-ranked opponent and work his way back to a title shot.

Holloway vs. Kattar as the main event later this year would be a fantastic scrap and one that needs to happen.

Dan Ige

Dan Ige took a chance taking this Kattar fight on short notice to try and become a top-five featherweight. Ultimately, the Hawaiian fell short, but to me, his stock only improved.

Ige gave Kattar everything he could handle, landed hard shots, and showed he can take a shot as well. The Hawaiian is still young in his career and proved he has the cardio to go five hard rounds.

Following the loss, and the end of his six-fight winning streak, Ige should fight Jeremy Stephens next. After his win over Edson Barboza, Ige told BJPENN.com that he wants the Stephens fight. Now, following, the loss to Kattar, who also beat Stephens, the fight makes perfect sense.

Regardless, Dan Ige is still someone to watch out for in the stacked featherweight division.

What do you think should be next for Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige?