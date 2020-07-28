Alex Perez explains why he deserves title shot against Deiveson Figueiredo: “I’m finishing guys”

Alex Perez believes he should be getting the next flyweight title shot.

At UFC Fight Island 2, a new flyweight champion was crowned as Deiveson Figueiredo submitted Joseph Benavidez in the first round. Perez expected the Brazilian to win, but not in the fashion he did.

“I expected him to beat Benavidez, I thought he would knock Benavdiez out. I thought he would catch him like Joe would run into something, I didn’t think it would be destruction.” Perez said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “He dominated from start to finish. I thought it was a flawless performance, he went out there and did his thing. Congrats to him.”

Since Figueiredo became the new champion, everyone is wondering what is next for him. There are three contenders in Alex Perez, Brandon Moreno, and Askar Askarov.

Yet, for the American in Perez, he believes he is the clear-cut number one contender because he is finishing his opponents.

“If you look at our three resumes, we all fought top-10 guys. I fought Espinosa, I finished him, Moreno fought Kai, he went to a decision. Askar fought Elliott, decision. You look at the next fight. Jussier, Brandon won a decision, I finished him,” he explained. “Askar went to Pantoja and got a decision. Askar is 2-0-1 in the UFC, I’m 6-1 only loss was to Joe, Brandon is on his second stint in the UFC. I’m finishing guys and to finish guys in the lighter weight classes is something you don’t see. I’m finishing guys on the feet and on the ground.

“I just think I’m exciting to watch. People always see me going for the finish, I’m not a boring fighter. I’m not saying they are boring either, I think all flyweight fights are exciting because we have the gas tank,” he later added. “I just think to finish guys in the lighter division is hard and I’m doing it and against top competition as well.”

If he does get the next crack at Figueiredo, he knows he matches up well with the champion.

“I think I match up good. If you put our stats together, he is a one-punch KO guy where I put numbers on guys. Grappling wise, everyone saw his jiu-jitsu and he pulled it off against Benavidez,” he said. “My ground game is good, my wrestling is good, the size wise we are both big 125ers. It will be to guys coming forward neither of us takes a step back.”

In the end, if Perez doesn’t get the next title shot, he says he would be open to taking another fight, preferably against Askar Askarov so he can hand the Russian his first loss.

“I just feel like this whole number one contender thing like oh I’m going to hold out until I get a title shot. When you are the champion, you have to fight everybody, from 15 up to number one. So, I’m down to fight,” he concluded. “People want to wait and is tout for six and eight months, you have a short span to be the best you can. You have a short span to be great and leave your legacy and make money. I like being active.”

