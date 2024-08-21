Donald Trump praises ‘warrior’ Dustin Poirier for performance against Islam Makhachev: “He didn’t lose that fight”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has nothing but praise for UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier.

‘The Diamond’ is fresh off his return to the cage earlier this summer at UFC 302. In the main event of that pay-per-view card, Dustin Poirier faced lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Entering the contest, the longtime fan favorite was a massive underdog. However, Poirier admitted that the bout could be his last and that he was willing to go out on his shield.

Ultimately, the former interim champion gave a herculean effort in June. However, Dustin Poirier wound up being submitted in the fifth round, after a surprising amount of success. Post-fight, the lightweight contender stated that he may retire, but has since u-turned on those plans. If there’s one man excited to see him back, it’s Donald Trump.

The 45th U.S. President and Republican nominee is a noted UFC fan. While Donald Trump has gone on record stating that Khabib Nurmagomedov is his favorite fighter of all time, he still has massive respect for Dustin Poirier. In a recent interview with comedian Theo Von, the politician reacted to ‘The Diamond” losing to Islam Makhachev.

Donald Trump praises “warrior” Dustin Poirier and talks about his fight with Islam Makhachev: “He didn’t lose that fight… As that fight went along he just got stronger and stronger. He was getting pounded, and he was going to be choked out about four different times and he… pic.twitter.com/acOGQmGdEQ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 21, 2024

Donald Trump praises Dustin Poirier for UFC 302 performance against Islam Makhachev

There, the Presidential candidate was full of praise for Dustin Poirier. Donald Trump stated that the UFC lightweight contender had a lot of moral victories in his loss to Makhachev. While Poirier left the cage with a submission loss, the politician couldn’t help but be impressed by his heart.

“Oh he’s great, boy I’ll tell you he’s a warrior.” Donald Trump stated when asked about Dustin Poirier. “Whether you like him or not, he’s a warrior. No, he didn’t lose that fight. He really, man, his fight was tough. He was tough and I didn’t expect that same fight. [Poirier] makes people suffer, there’s no question about that. He’s a pro, he’s a professional.”

He continued, “As that fight went along, he just got stronger and stronger. He was getting pounded and was going to be choked out four different times and he just wouldn’t let it happen. Man, he’s good, he’s a really great fighter.”

What do you make of these comments about UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier? Do you agree with Donald Trump?