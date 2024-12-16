WATCH | Chael Sonnen consoles Colby Covington following brutal loss at UFC Tampa

By Josh Evanoff - December 16, 2024

Colby Covington has released footage of his conversation with Chael Sonnen following his loss at UFC Tampa.

Chael Sonnen, Colby Covington

‘Chaos’ returned over the weekend in the Sunshine State. Back for the first time since a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards last December, Colby Covington faced the fastly rising Joaquin Buckley. The former interim welterweight champion took the fight on short notice, stepping in after Ian Machado Garry was pulled to face Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310.

Sadly for Colby Covington, the fight was a one-sided one. ‘Chaos’ was battered in rounds one and two, with Buckley opening a massive cut on the wrestler’s eyelid. With the blood pouring down, the doctor called the fight off near the end of the third round. For Covington, the defeat was his third in his last four cage appearances.

The fight was also the first, with Chael Sonnen serving as Colby Covington’s head coach. ‘The American Gangster’ is a longtime friend of the welterweight, and has made that known. During UFC Tampa weigh-ins on Friday, Sonnen emerged, with Covington revealing that the former middleweight title challenger is now his main trainer.

Chael Sonnen consoles Colby Covington following loss to Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa

Unfortunately for the trash-talking duo, Saturday night didn’t go as planned. On Colby Covington’s YouTube channel, he released a look into fight night and his backstage conversation with Chael Sonnen following the bout. There, the UFC Hall of Famer stated the tide was turning in their favor before the doctor stopped the bout.

“Oh my goodness, that was a fight. My goodness, Colby, man.” Chael Sonnen stated to a dejected Colby Covington following his loss at UFC Tampa. “Not bad at all [for no training camp]. Your kicks were on point tonight, he hit you with his best shots. Those were hard shots, it was hard for everybody to see because you just took them. Even us in the corner were going ‘Oh that’s gotta hurt, oh I guess it didn’t hurt, he’s still going forward’.”

He continued, “Your takedowns, you even got your head stuck in the middle but you were working your way out and got your hands locked. It was great, everything was going great. The tide was turning, that doesn’t count. I don’t accept that, not at all man. That was a great fight and you fought really hard.”

What do you make of these comments from Chael Sonnen? Who do you want to see Colby Covington fight following UFC Tampa?

Chael Sonnen Colby Covington UFC

