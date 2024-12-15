Dana White confirms discussions for Dustin Poirier’s next fight as ‘The Diamond’ nears retirement

By Fernando Quiles - December 15, 2024

Dana White and the UFC brass on working on something for Dustin Poirier as “The Diamond” nears the end of his prizefighting career.

Dustin Poirier

Poirier has been hinting at his next fight being his last, as the soon-to-be 36-year-old isn’t interested in climbing back up the 155-pound ladder in hopes of securing a final title opportunity. In all likelihood, Poirier had his last UFC championship bout against Islam Makhachev back in June. “The Diamond” was submitted in the fifth round despite a hard-fought effort.

As the clock ticks on Poirier’s pro MMA career, White is looking at options for the fan favorite’s next opponent.

RELATED: DUSTIN POIRIER HINTS AT MULTIPLE BOUTS BEFORE RETIRING, NAMES A FEW OPPONENT POSSIBILITIES

What’s Next For Dustin Poirier on Road to Retirement?

During the UFC Tampa post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked about Dustin Poirier’s recent teases on social media regarding a fight. While the UFC boss didn’t go into detail, he did confirm that steps are being taken on what could be next for 40-fight veteran.

“Yeah, we’re in the middle of talks for him with something that he wants to do for the end of his career,” White said.

Back in October, Poirier appeared on “The Ariel Helwani Show” and he laid out his ideal scenario for a retirement fight.

“Could be uno mas, could be dos mas,” Poirier said. “My goal is to get an event here in Louisiana. Maybe New Orleans…that’s my goal…I’m not asking for a favorable fight, I wanted the hardest fights I can get. I asked for Justin Gaethje, I asked for [Dan] Hooker…I’m healed up. I did a bunch of therapy sessions on my knee…my nose, I can’t breathe, but everything else is good…

“To be completely content: I’d love to lay my gloves down at home and never fight again,” Poirier continued. “Finish here in front of my Louisiana friends and family, the people who have been supporting me since I was 17 years old through fighting, and to go out on top. To show I’m leaving, but I still have it, that’s important to me too…I want to beat these guys, have tough fights, and walk away on top like ‘This guy left when he was still on top of his game’. That’s how I want my story to be.”

BJPenn.com will keep you up to speed on what’s next for Dustin Poirier as he draws near the end of his run as a pro MMA fighter.

