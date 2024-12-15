Dana White confirms discussions for Dustin Poirier’s next fight as ‘The Diamond’ nears retirement

What’s Next For Dustin Poirier on Road to Retirement?

During the UFC Tampa post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked about Dustin Poirier’s recent teases on social media regarding a fight. While the UFC boss didn’t go into detail, he did confirm that steps are being taken on what could be next for 40-fight veteran.

“Yeah, we’re in the middle of talks for him with something that he wants to do for the end of his career,” White said.

Back in October, Poirier appeared on “The Ariel Helwani Show” and he laid out his ideal scenario for a retirement fight.

“Could be uno mas, could be dos mas,” Poirier said. “My goal is to get an event here in Louisiana. Maybe New Orleans…that’s my goal…I’m not asking for a favorable fight, I wanted the hardest fights I can get. I asked for Justin Gaethje, I asked for [Dan] Hooker…I’m healed up. I did a bunch of therapy sessions on my knee…my nose, I can’t breathe, but everything else is good…

“To be completely content: I’d love to lay my gloves down at home and never fight again,” Poirier continued. “Finish here in front of my Louisiana friends and family, the people who have been supporting me since I was 17 years old through fighting, and to go out on top. To show I’m leaving, but I still have it, that’s important to me too…I want to beat these guys, have tough fights, and walk away on top like ‘This guy left when he was still on top of his game’. That’s how I want my story to be.”

