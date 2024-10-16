Dustin Poirier hints at multiple bouts before retiring, names a few opponent possibilities

Dustin Poirier targets Dan Hooker, Justin Gaethje for two possible final UFC fights

In a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Poirier spoke about his planned UFC returns, implying two fights could happen before he hangs up the gloves.

“Could be uno mas, could be dos mas,” Poirier said. “My goal is to get an event here in Louisiana. Maybe New Orleans…that’s my goal…I’m not asking for a favorable fight, I wanted the hardest fights I can get. I asked for Justin Gaethje, I asked for [Dan] Hooker…I’m healed up. I did a bunch of therapy sessions on my knee…my nose, I can’t breathe, but everything else is good…

“To be completely content: I’d love to lay my gloves down at home and never fight again,” Poirier continued. “Finish here in front of my Louisiana friends and family, the people who have been supporting me since I was 17 years old through fighting, and to go out on top. To show I’m leaving, but I still have it, that’s important to me too…I want to beat these guys, have tough fights, and walk away on top like ‘This guy left when he was still on top of his game’. That’s how I want my story to be.”

The UFC hasn’t held an event in Louisiana since June 2015, a card headlined by Tim Boetsch vs. Dan Henderson. Poirier fought at that event and earned a first-round knockout victory against Yancy Medeiros in New Orleans.

UFC CEO Dana White has said the promotion intends to return to different markets in 2025 and beyond. Seattle, Los Angeles, and other major locations are in the mix for UFC events next year.

Before the loss to Makhachev at UFC 302, Poirier finished Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299. The win got him back on track after a brutal head-kick knockout loss to Gaethje at UFC 291 for the BMF title.

Poirier is nearing a return to the Octagon and a fight announcement seems imminent. While an exact opponent hasn’t been shared for his return, Poirier has his mind set on Hooker and/or Gaethje to close his career out.