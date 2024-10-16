Dustin Poirier hints at multiple bouts before retiring, names a few opponent possibilities
Former interim UFC lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier wants two fights in 2025 to complete his legendary career in the Octagon.
Poirier hasn’t fought since a fifth-round submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 in June. After losing his third career lineal UFC title fight, Poirier strongly suggested retirement and that he’d walk away after the fight.
But, Poirier quickly pivoted on that stance in the weeks and months after UFC 302. He wants at least one more fight before calling it quits, potentially a trilogy against Justin Gaethje.
Poirier is undoubtedly one of the biggest pay-per-view stars in the UFC and could headline for his intended comeback fight. He wants to return in 2025, potentially in front of his home crowd in Louisiana.
After weeks of cryptic social media posts and opponent suggestions, Poirier has clarified his strategy behind his next UFC appearance(s).
Dustin Poirier targets Dan Hooker, Justin Gaethje for two possible final UFC fights
In a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Poirier spoke about his planned UFC returns, implying two fights could happen before he hangs up the gloves.
“Could be uno mas, could be dos mas,” Poirier said. “My goal is to get an event here in Louisiana. Maybe New Orleans…that’s my goal…I’m not asking for a favorable fight, I wanted the hardest fights I can get. I asked for Justin Gaethje, I asked for [Dan] Hooker…I’m healed up. I did a bunch of therapy sessions on my knee…my nose, I can’t breathe, but everything else is good…
“To be completely content: I’d love to lay my gloves down at home and never fight again,” Poirier continued. “Finish here in front of my Louisiana friends and family, the people who have been supporting me since I was 17 years old through fighting, and to go out on top. To show I’m leaving, but I still have it, that’s important to me too…I want to beat these guys, have tough fights, and walk away on top like ‘This guy left when he was still on top of his game’. That’s how I want my story to be.”
The UFC hasn’t held an event in Louisiana since June 2015, a card headlined by Tim Boetsch vs. Dan Henderson. Poirier fought at that event and earned a first-round knockout victory against Yancy Medeiros in New Orleans.
UFC CEO Dana White has said the promotion intends to return to different markets in 2025 and beyond. Seattle, Los Angeles, and other major locations are in the mix for UFC events next year.
Before the loss to Makhachev at UFC 302, Poirier finished Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299. The win got him back on track after a brutal head-kick knockout loss to Gaethje at UFC 291 for the BMF title.
Poirier is nearing a return to the Octagon and a fight announcement seems imminent. While an exact opponent hasn’t been shared for his return, Poirier has his mind set on Hooker and/or Gaethje to close his career out.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dustin Poirier UFC