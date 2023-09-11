Dricus Du Plessis slams Israel Adesanya’s UFC 293 performance: “Get your sh*t together”

By Fernando Quiles - September 11, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis has gone off on Israel Adesanya for his performance at UFC 293.

Dricus Du Plessis Israel Adesanya UFC 293

This past Saturday night (September 9), Adesanya put the UFC middleweight prize on the line against Sean Strickland. Many expected this to be a cakewalk for “The Last Stylebender.” Instead, Adesanya had no answer for Strickland’s relentless pressure. “Izzy” was even dropped by a punch in the opening frame. In the end, Strickland took home UFC gold via unanimous decision.

Dricus Du Plessis Rips Israel Adesanya’s UFC 293 Performance

Dricus Du Plessis’ immediate reaction was posted on Twitter. He said that it doesn’t matter who holds the middleweight title, he plans on taking the gold. Later on, he doubled down on Instagram. Du Plessis fired shots at Adesanya’s loss to Strickland.

“Well what an upset! Don’t think for one moment I’m impressed in any way but congratulations on becoming champion and beating the Kiwi/Chinese/Nigerian [Sean Strickland]. Myself & [Strickland] had the biggest upsets of 2023 & I am undoubtedly the [number one contender] so let’s settle this like men whenever wherever. After that I’ll give [Israel Adesanya] his well deserved hiding on my home soil South Africa. That being said don’t want to beat the amateur that fought on Saturday night I want to beat the best [Adesanya] so take some time and get your sh*t together.”

Du Plessis was expected to be the one to meet Adesanya at UFC 293. He ended up not making the date, as he wasn’t going to be healed in time from an injury. UFC President Dana White has let it be known that he wasn’t too thrilled about Du Plessis not taking the fight. Now, the UFC boss is mulling over an immediate rematch between Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya.

