Chael Sonnen claims Jon Jones legacy will not be affected if he never fights Tom Aspinall: “It’s just another fight”

By Susan Cox - May 17, 2024

Chael Sonnen is claiming that Jon Jones legacy will not be affected if he never fights Tom Aspinall.

Jon Jones, Chael Sonnen

The heavyweight division in the UFC has come under scrutiny during these last several months.

It was to be Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) vs. Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) in a heavyweight title fight in November of last year at UFC 295.

That fight was cancelled due to Jones having to withdraw due to injury.

In place of that fight, it was Tom Aspinall (14-3 MMA) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA), with the Brit defeating the Russian by KO. Aspinall became the interim heavyweight champion that November night.

Following the victory, Aspinall called out ‘Bones’ and CEO Dana White to make the fight between the two heavyweights. The 31-year-old Aspinall even called for the promotion to take his ‘interim’ status away and award him the UFC heavyweight champion belt.

Chael Sonnen, during a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, spoke about the idea of a Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall bout:

“Okay, we’ve got Jon vs. Stipe. But let’s just say he has one more. Everybody would have said, ‘Magic wand, I want it against Aspinall.’ But would you now? I don’t know the answer to that. If Jon is gonna do one more after Stipe, win or lose, do you want to see it against Aspinall or do you want to see it against Pereira?”

Continuing the MMA analyst shared:

“Once you give your answer… you’ll understand that I just tricked you because none of that was my point. My point was, you’re not absolutely dead set, locked in on Jon vs. Tom, and the argument that Jon’s legacy is gonna be totally different if he does not specifically fight Tom, all of a sudden you realize that isn’t so, it’s just something to say. That isn’t the one the world needs to see, and the world is waiting for… It’s just another fight.”

So there you have it, Sonnen believes a Jones vs. Aspinall fight would just be ‘another fight’ with little if any significance to Jones legacy.

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen? Are you looking forward to seeing Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic next? Would you like to see Jones fight Aspinall sometime in the future?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

