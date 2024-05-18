Khaos Williams vows to finish Carlston Harris at UFC Vegas 92 to “let everyone know that I’m back”

By Cole Shelton - May 17, 2024

Khaos Williams will be ending his year-long layoff on Saturday night in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 92 against Carlston Harris.

Khaos Williams

Williams has not fought since last May when he defeated Rolando Bedoya by split decision. After the fight, Williams says taking time off was part of the plan as every time he steps into the Octagon he says he wants to make sure everything is 100 percent perfect.

“I just had to handle a lot of things outside of fighting, that is the main source, but I had to make sure everything was intact. I say time and time again, I want to make sure everything is good, I never want to have a what if, or maybe if  I did this, I make sure everything is right, the physical, the financial, the mental, the emotional, I make sure everything is good so when I go in there it is the best version of Khaos Williams,” Williams told BJPENN.com on Thursday.

Once Khaos Williams was ready to return, he was offered a fight against Carlston Harris, who he admits he didn’t know much about.

“I wasn’t familiar with him, I hadn’t heard of him until they gave me the offer. I looked him up and realized he was pretty tough, I’m ready to fight him, it didn’t matter who it is. Everybody who I’m fighting is always a tough opponent,” Willaims said.

Although Williams doesn’t know much about Harris, he is excited about the fight as he believes it is a good matchup for him. Williams believes he has the ability to KO Harris early, but he is confident he can outwork for 15 minutes if he can survive his power.

“I see a lot of grappling, a lot of scrambles, once I touch him, I don’t think he will want to stand with me. Just pretty much sprawling and brawling, and if I don’t take him out in the early rounds, it means I’m going to grind him out. I can go all 15 minutes, but I prefer an early night. This is to let everyone know that I’m back,” Williams said.

Should Williams get his hand raised, the goal is to fight again this year and start to work his way up the welterweight ranks.

“A win is the main thing, but if I get him out of there it lets the division know that I’m here and that I’m back. Obviously let the company what I bring as well, that I’m a showstopper and must-see TV,” Williams concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Khaos Williams

