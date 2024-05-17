Jon Jones believes Tom Aspinall could lose UFC 304 title defense against Curtis Blaydes: “He’s drinking his own Kool-aid”

By Josh Evanoff - May 17, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones isn’t so sure that Tom Aspinall is going to make it through Curtis Blaydes.

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall

Earlier this week, it was made official that the British fighter would be fighting in the co-main event of UFC 304 in Manchester. Months after defeating Sergei Pavlovich to win interim gold, Tom Aspinall will look to make his first title defense against Curtis Blaydes. ‘Razor’ previously defeated the heavyweight by first-round stoppage due to injury in 2022.

For many fans, the announcement was a big one. While it meant that Tom Aspinall wouldn’t get his wish to fight Jon Jones next, he could still face ‘Bones’ with a win. Well, that’s unless the undisputed heavyweight champion gets his wish and signs to fight Alex Pereira. Regardless, Jones himself has business to handle in the form of Stipe Miocic later this year.

The hope from most fans is that Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall will fight if both win their next respective bouts. However, ‘Bones’ isn’t so sure that the British fighter will make it through his first title defense. Taking to X earlier this week, Jones was asked about UFC 304’s co-main event featuring Curtis Blaydes.

Jon Jones

Jon Jones previews UFC 304 co-main event between Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes

In an X Q&A with his fans, Jon Jones previewed the UFC 304 interim title bout. While Tom Aspinall has opened up as a sizeable betting favorite, ‘Bones’ believes that Curtis Blaydes could emerge with an upset victory. Jones also stated that the interim champion has been tagged in the past, and that could lead to his defeat here.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Curtis won, i’ve seen scenarios like this time and time again” Jon Jones responded to a fan on X. “Dude prematurely drinking his own Kool-Aid ends up with a huge piece of humble pie. I mean If Sergei can touch Tom that easy, I’m sure Curtis can too. When Curtis decides to go, he’s a lot faster than people realize, and he hits hard. A few well timed shots and that strong top game, it could be a long night for old Tommy boy. Either way, I’ll be watching, excited to have some additional footage.”

He continued, “Sure, if I’m being completely honest, I always root for the Americans.. especially American wrestlers.. at the end of the day no matter who wins, Curtis is no walk in the park either. The only lane I’ve ever known, the fast one. I know no other speed. Can’t remember the last time I wasn’t at the big boy table”

What do you make of these comments from Jon Jones? Do you believe Tom Aspinall will defeat Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 in July?

Curtis Blaydes Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

