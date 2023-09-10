Dricus Du Plessis reacts to Sean Strickland’s shocking upset over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293: “Makes no difference to me”
Dricus Du Plessis has given his response to Sean Strickland pulling off a stunning upset over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.
Du Plessis initially had the UFC 293 headlining spot, but he wasn’t going to be healed in time for the September 9 date. Instead, Strickland stepped in and he made the absolute most of his opportunity. Strickland dropped Adesanya in the first round, and things just unraveled for “The Last Stylebender.” The pressure from Strickland was relentless and he ended up taking the middleweight title via unanimous decision.
RELATED: DANA WHITE UNCERTAIN IF DRICUS DU PLESSIS WILL GET THE NEXT MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE SHOT: “I DON’T LOVE WHEN GUYS TURN DOWN FIGHTS”
Dricus Du Plessis Responds To Strickland’s Win Over Izzy
Dricus Du Plessis was paying attention to the title fight and he chimed in on the way Adesanya looked throughout the fight.
You can be so glad I’m not the one in there with you tonight #ufc293
— Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) September 10, 2023
“You can be so glad I’m not the one in there with you tonight,” Du Plessis wrote.
Once Strickland emerged victorious, Du Plessis made his intentions in the middleweight division clear.
Wow! Did not see that coming
— Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) September 10, 2023
Makes no difference to me, the belt is coming home 🇿🇦
— Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) September 10, 2023
“Wow! Did not see that coming. Makes no difference to me, the belt is coming home.”
It appears Du Plessis will have to wait even longer for a title opportunity. UFC President Dana White has said he’s already eyeing a rematch between Strickland and Adesanya. Du Plessis might find himself needing to fight at least one more time before getting a crack at the 185-pound gold.
It has done Du Plessis no favors that the UFC boss is already on his case for not being able to fight at UFC 293.
“You know how much I love guys who turn down fights. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens Saturday and then we’ll go from there,” Dana White said about Dricus Du Plessis.
With Strickland vs. Adesanya 2 being the early plan, time will tell what ends up being next for Dricus Du Plessis. For now, Du Plessis will have to wait.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya Sean Strickland UFC