Dricus Du Plessis reacts to Sean Strickland’s shocking upset over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293: “Makes no difference to me”

By Fernando Quiles - September 10, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis has given his response to Sean Strickland pulling off a stunning upset over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

Dricus Du Plessis and Robert Whittaker and UFC 290

Du Plessis initially had the UFC 293 headlining spot, but he wasn’t going to be healed in time for the September 9 date. Instead, Strickland stepped in and he made the absolute most of his opportunity. Strickland dropped Adesanya in the first round, and things just unraveled for “The Last Stylebender.” The pressure from Strickland was relentless and he ended up taking the middleweight title via unanimous decision.

RELATED: DANA WHITE UNCERTAIN IF DRICUS DU PLESSIS WILL GET THE NEXT MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE SHOT: “I DON’T LOVE WHEN GUYS TURN DOWN FIGHTS”

Dricus Du Plessis Responds To Strickland’s Win Over Izzy

Dricus Du Plessis was paying attention to the title fight and he chimed in on the way Adesanya looked throughout the fight.

“You can be so glad I’m not the one in there with you tonight,” Du Plessis wrote.

Once Strickland emerged victorious, Du Plessis made his intentions in the middleweight division clear.

“Wow! Did not see that coming. Makes no difference to me, the belt is coming home.”

It appears Du Plessis will have to wait even longer for a title opportunity. UFC President Dana White has said he’s already eyeing a rematch between Strickland and Adesanya. Du Plessis might find himself needing to fight at least one more time before getting a crack at the 185-pound gold.

It has done Du Plessis no favors that the UFC boss is already on his case for not being able to fight at UFC 293.

“You know how much I love guys who turn down fights. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens Saturday and then we’ll go from there,” Dana White said about Dricus Du Plessis.

With Strickland vs. Adesanya 2 being the early plan, time will tell what ends up being next for Dricus Du Plessis. For now, Du Plessis will have to wait.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Tai Tuivasa issues statement following his submission loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC 293: “Live to fight another day”

Fernando Quiles - September 10, 2023
Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya, UFC 293, UFC, Pros React
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland weighs in on Israel Adesanya’s performance at UFC 293: “Am I fighting an amateur right now?”

Fernando Quiles - September 10, 2023

Sean Strickland has some thoughts on Israel Adesanya’s performance against him at UFC 293.

Sean Strickland, UFC 293, UFC, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Sean Strickland reacts following his title win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293: "Hunter and Dana are probably like this motherf**ker"

Jeffrey Walter - September 9, 2023

Sean Strickland spoke with reporters shortly after his shocking title-earning victory over Israel Adesanya at tonight’s UFC 293 event.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira reacts to Sean Strickland dethroning Israel Adesanya at UFC 293

Jeffrey Walter - September 9, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira has reacted to Sean Strickland dethroning Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya reacts following title loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293

Chris Taylor - September 9, 2023

Israel Adesanya has reacted following his shocking title loss to Sean Strickland at tonight’s UFC 293 event in Sydney.

Dana White, Sean Strickland, UFC 293, UFC

Dana White reacts to Sean Strickland defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 293

Chris Taylor - September 9, 2023
Sean Strickland, UFC, Bonus, UFC 293
UFC

UFC 293 Bonus Report: Sean Strickland one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - September 9, 2023

The Octagon returned to Sydney for tonight’s UFC 293 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland.

Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya, UFC 293, UFC, Pros React
Sean Strickland

Pros react after Sean Strickland dethrones Israel Adesanya at UFC 293

Chris Taylor - September 9, 2023

onight’s UFC 293 event was headlined by a middleweight title fight featuring Israel Adesanya taking on challenger Sean Strickland.

Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya, UFC 293, Results, UFC
Sean Strickland

UFC 293 Results: Sean Strickland defeats Israel Adesanya (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - September 9, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 293 results, including the main event title fight between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

Alexander Volkov, Tai Tuivasa, UFC 293, UFC
Tai Tuivasa

Pros react after Alexander Volkov stops Tai Tuivasa at UFC 293

Chris Taylor - September 9, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 293 event was co-headlined by a heavyweight bout between Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov.