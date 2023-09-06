Dana White uncertain if Dricus Du Plessis will get the next middleweight title shot: “I don’t love when guys turn down fights”

By Cole Shelton - September 6, 2023

UFC president Dana White has taken aim at Dricus Du Plessis.

Dana White and Dricus Du Plessis

After Du Plessis beat Robert Whittaker in July, all signs pointed to the South African getting the next title shot as Israel Adesanya even went in the cage to faceoff with him. However, Dricus Du Plessis revealed he had an injury and wasn’t able to make the quick turnaround to face Adesanya in Sydney, Australia this weekend at UFC 293.

The news was disappointing, especially with Israel Adesanya claiming at media day that Dricus Du Plessis will now need to win a fight or two to get a title shot after turning down this offer.

“I don’t know, you have to ask Dana. Dricus doesn’t know how to play the game. Look, you can’t sit on your f*****g, is it ranking or whatever and think you’ve got it locked in. This is the UFC. If you look back at the history of the UFC, s**t happens, you know? So he thought he was sitting pretty, but he might have to fight two more times before he gets a shot at this,” Adesanya said at UFC 293 media day.

Dana White unhappy with Dricus Du Plessis

After the Contender Series on Tuesday, Dana White was asked about Dricus Du Plessis and he admitted he wasn’t happy with the South African. With that, White admits he isn’t sure if Du Plessis will get the next title shot against the winner of Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland.

“You know how much I love guys who turn down fights. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens Saturday and then we’ll go from there,” Dana White said about Dricus Du Plessis.

If Du Plessis does not get the next title shot, it’s uncertain who would. If Adesanya wins as the odds suggest, perhaps the winner of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa in October could leapfrog him. But, to some surprise, it isn’t for sure that Du Plessis will get the next title shot.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White Dricus du Plessis UFC

