Dana White uncertain if Dricus Du Plessis will get the next middleweight title shot: “I don’t love when guys turn down fights”

UFC president Dana White has taken aim at Dricus Du Plessis.

After Du Plessis beat Robert Whittaker in July, all signs pointed to the South African getting the next title shot as Israel Adesanya even went in the cage to faceoff with him. However, Dricus Du Plessis revealed he had an injury and wasn’t able to make the quick turnaround to face Adesanya in Sydney, Australia this weekend at UFC 293.

The news was disappointing, especially with Israel Adesanya claiming at media day that Dricus Du Plessis will now need to win a fight or two to get a title shot after turning down this offer.

“I don’t know, you have to ask Dana. Dricus doesn’t know how to play the game. Look, you can’t sit on your f*****g, is it ranking or whatever and think you’ve got it locked in. This is the UFC. If you look back at the history of the UFC, s**t happens, you know? So he thought he was sitting pretty, but he might have to fight two more times before he gets a shot at this,” Adesanya said at UFC 293 media day.