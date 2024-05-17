Opening odds released for newly announced UFC 304 fights, Paddy Pimblett opens as sizeable underdog to Bobby Green

By Cole Shelton - May 16, 2024

The opening odds for the UFC 304 fights announced on Thursday have been released.

Paddy Pimblett, UFC 304

UFC CEO Dana White announced five marquee fights for UFC 304 in Manchester, England including Leon Edwards defending his welterweight title against Belal Muhammad. The co-main event will be Tom Aspinall defending his interim heavyweight title against Curtis Blaydes.

The other marquee fights that White announced were Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett, Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze, and Muhammad Mokaev vs. Manel Kape.

Following the fights being announced, oddsmakers have released the opening odds for the UFC 304 fights.

UFC 304 Opening Odds:

Edwards -225
Muhammad +190

Aspinall -210
Blaydes +180

Green -250
Pimblett +210

Kape -110
Mokaev -110

Allen -175
Chikadze +150

In the main event of UFC 304, Leon Edwards is a sizeable -225 favorite to defeat Belal Muhammad who is +190. If you like Edwards you would need to bet $225 to win $100 which implies a 69.2% chance of winning the fight. Tom Aspinall, meanwhile, is a -210 favorite to defeat Curtis Blaydes in the co-main event who’s a +180 underdog.

The most notable opening odds is Paddy Pimblett being a +210 underdog against Bobby Green who’s a -250 favorite. If the odds remain, this will be the first time that Pimblett will be an underdog in his UFC career. At the current odds, oddsmakers are implying Pimblett has a 32.3% chance of winning the fight at UFC 304.

Paddy Pimblett will have a chance to enter the rankings at lightweight as Bobby Green is currently ranked 15th at lightweight. Pimnlett is a perfect 5-0 in the UFC and is coming off a decision win over Tony Ferguson back in December. He also has wins over Jared Gordon, Jordan Leavitt, Rodrigo Vargas, and Luigi Vendramini in the UFC.

For the other two fights, Manel Kape and Muhammad Mokaev opened up as a pick’em for the pivotal flyweight scrap. Arnold Allen, meanwhile, opened as a -175 favorite to defeat Giga Chikadze who’s a +150 underdog.

UFC 304 is set for Manchester, England on July 27.

